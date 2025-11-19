Transfer Rumors: Premier League Giants Chasing Neymar; Haaland Attracts €200 Million Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Neymar Jr. is thought to be admired by Manchester United this January. It would be a win-win move for the Brazilian who is pushing for a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea are prepared to bid for Nottingham Forest’s £100 million ($131.6 million) rated midfielder Elliot Anderson as soon as January. Man Utd have also been heavily linked with the expensive England international. (Source: Indykalia)
FC Köln teenage winger Said El Mala has caught the eye of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. (Source: Sky Germany)
Undeterred by rival interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain have elbowed their way into the race for Erling Haaland’s signature and are prepared to splash €200 million (£176.2 million, $231.9 million) on the Manchester City striker. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona’s attempts to sign Haaland have been shelved after the Norwegian striker removed any buyout clause in his City contract. (Source: El Nacional)
Arsenal are prepared to offload academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly—whose sale would represent pure profit in regards to FFP—to fund a January spree, which could include a move for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo. (Source: Indykalia)
Jadon Sancho is in discussion with three of Türkiye’s biggest clubs, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and Beşiktaş, regarding a permanent January move away from Manchester United. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Not content with courting Liverpool and Real Madrid, Dutch gem Kees Smit is now a target for Manchester United. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd are one of the clubs that have been in discussions with super agent Jorge Mendes regarding a move for Borussia Dortmund’s jet-heeled Karim Adeyemi. (Source: Sky Germany)
Everton are willing to make Napoli talisman Scott McTominay their most expensive signing of all time with a €70 million (£61.7 million, $81.2 million) bid in 2026. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Were Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona, the club predict they could generate €200 million in the space of just 12 months due to the Inter Miami captain’s unrivaled commercial. Unfortunately for the Catalans, no such deal appears to be on the table just yet. (Source: El Nacional)
Liverpool are weighing up an offer of €100 million (£88.1 million, $115.9 million) for Vinicius Junior as his relationship with Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. Manchester City and Chelsea are also mulling over a move for the Brazilian forward. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United, in contrast, have been scared off from negotiations with Vinicius after being met with “stratospheric” wage demands. (Source: El Nacional)
Chelsea are pushing to bring Antonio Rüdiger back to west London after falling out of favor at Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)