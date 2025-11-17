Transfer Rumors: Pulisic Eyes Shock Man Utd Move; €150 Million Two-Way Battle for Alvarez
Premier League
Manchester United have been put forward as a viable destination for Christian Pulisic, who is thought to be agitating for a move away from AC Milan after they failed to qualify for European football last season. Aston Villa have also been floated. (Source: Football Transfers)
Manchester City are willing to make Real Madrid’s Arda Güler the second-most expensive signing in the club’s entire history, with €100 million (£88.3 million, $116.2 million) offer in the works. (Source: Fichajes)
Two unnamed Premier League sides and one MLS franchise are said to be waiting to pounce on a move for Casemiro in January should the Manchester United midfielder fail to agree to a new contract at Old Trafford. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Arsenal are very much prepared to trigger the €40 million (£35.3 million, $46.5 million) release clause in Etta Eyong’s Levante contract to complete a successful hijack of the Barcelona target. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool are ready to rival Real Madrid for AZ Alkmaar starlet Kees Smit, who has been billed as the “new Pedri.” (Source: SoccerNews)
The scenario of Manchester City’s James Trafford joining Aston Villa in January has been described as “likely.” That could potentially open the door for Emi Martínez to move on. (Source: Football Insider)
Villa, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all lined up €20 million (£17.7 million, $23.2 million) bids for Real Madrid’s backup striker Gonzalo García. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona’s discarded captain Marc-André ter Stegen. Turkish outfit Beşiktaş have already made contact with the Germany international. (Source: SPORT)
Marc Guéhi is still thought to be prioritizing a move to Liverpool despite “big interest” from Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Chelsea have been tipped to make a sensational swoop for long-time Barcelona target Julian Alvárez, with an offer of €150 million (£132.5 million, $174.3 million) on the table for the Atlético Madrid star. (Source: Flashscore)
Should Barcelona lose out to Chelsea in the race for Alvárez, they would be willing to splash as much as €120 million (£106 million, $139.5 million) for Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, who finds himself embroiled in a €270 million transfer swing once again. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have accepted that David Alaba will move on this summer at the expiry of his contract, with a move to Saudi Arabia thought to be the most likely outcome. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Bayern Munich are “optimistic” that they can secure a new contract for Dayot Upamecano in the face of rampant interest from Real Madrid. (Source: Flashscore)
Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is said to have “more enemies than friends” in the Spain squad after being perceived as “uncommitted” following successive withdrawals from the international team through injury. (Source: El Nacional)