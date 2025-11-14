Transfer Rumors: Rashford Plots Premier League Return; Vini Jr Receives €150 Million Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Barcelona’s Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has taken a proactive approach to his future. While remaining in Catalonia is his priority, the England international has is considering approaches from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in what would be a surprise Premier League return. (Source: El Nacional)
Liverpool are preparing a proactive approach this January as they are willing to sell Ibrahima Konaté to fund a move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi. (Source: Indykalia)
Pep Guardiola would only sanction the sale of Rodri to Real Madrid if Jude Bellingham joined Manchester City in an outrageous swap deal. (Source: El Nacional)
Manchester United have freed up £110 million ($145.3 million) for a January spending spree. (Source: Indykalia)
Real Madrid have set an upper limit of €75 million (£66.2 million, $86.9 million) in their offers for Liverpool’s unsettled summer recruit Florian Wirtz. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has blocked any prospective moves for Gabriel Jesus in the summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United are leading Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool are not expected to recall Harvey Elliott from his season-long loan at Aston Villa in January even if the England U21 international continues to struggle for game time in the Midlands. (Source: The Athletic)
Man Utd, Man City and Juventus have had an prospective January move for Morten Hjulmand shut down. The Danish midfielder will be available for €80 million (£70.6 million, $92.7 million) via a release clause in the summer. (Source: A Bola)
La Liga
Chelsea are prepared to make Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior their most expensive signing ever after signalling an intention to table an offer of €150 million (£132.4 million, $173.8 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Not content with pilfering Vinicius, Chelsea are also keen on breaking Real Madrid’s agreement with Lyon to secure a loan deal for Endrick this January. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Robert Lewandowski’s representatives have met with Fenerbahçe. If the interest is reciprocated by the Barcelona striker, the Turkish giants will push forward with a move this summer. (Source: Haberler)
The possibility of Barcelona signing Harry Kane and extending Lewandowski’s contract is thought to be plausible. In that scenario, Ferran Torres would likely make way. (Source: El Nacional)