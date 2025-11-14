SI

Transfer Rumors: Rashford Plots Premier League Return; Vini Jr Receives €150 Million Offer

Jude Bellingham, Ibrahima Konaté, Robert Lewandowski, Harvey Elliott and many more feature in the gossip.

SI FC Staff

Marcus Rashford (left) and Vinicius Junior headline today’s gossip.
Marcus Rashford (left) and Vinicius Junior headline today’s gossip. / Pedro Salado/Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has been a bright spot amid Real Madrid’s disappointing recent form. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona’s Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has taken a proactive approach to his future. While remaining in Catalonia is his priority, the England international has is considering approaches from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in what would be a surprise Premier League return. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool are preparing a proactive approach this January as they are willing to sell Ibrahima Konaté to fund a move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi. (Source: Indykalia)

Pep Guardiola would only sanction the sale of Rodri to Real Madrid if Jude Bellingham joined Manchester City in an outrageous swap deal. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United have freed up £110 million ($145.3 million) for a January spending spree. (Source: Indykalia)

Real Madrid have set an upper limit of €75 million (£66.2 million, $86.9 million) in their offers for Liverpool’s unsettled summer recruit Florian Wirtz. (Source: DefensaCentral)

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has blocked any prospective moves for Gabriel Jesus in the summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United are leading Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are not expected to recall Harvey Elliott from his season-long loan at Aston Villa in January even if the England U21 international continues to struggle for game time in the Midlands. (Source: The Athletic)

Man Utd, Man City and Juventus have had an prospective January move for Morten Hjulmand shut down. The Danish midfielder will be available for €80 million (£70.6 million, $92.7 million) via a release clause in the summer. (Source: A Bola)

La Liga

Robert Lewandowski celebrating.
Robert Lewandowski became the fourth oldest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga aged 37. / Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

Chelsea are prepared to make Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior their most expensive signing ever after signalling an intention to table an offer of €150 million (£132.4 million, $173.8 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Not content with pilfering Vinicius, Chelsea are also keen on breaking Real Madrid’s agreement with Lyon to secure a loan deal for Endrick this January. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Robert Lewandowski’s representatives have met with Fenerbahçe. If the interest is reciprocated by the Barcelona striker, the Turkish giants will push forward with a move this summer. (Source: Haberler)

The possibility of Barcelona signing Harry Kane and extending Lewandowski’s contract is thought to be plausible. In that scenario, Ferran Torres would likely make way. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS

feed

Published
SI FC Staff
SI FC STAFF

Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.

Home/Soccer