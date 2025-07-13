Transfer Rumors: Rashford Rejects Enormous Approach; Real Madrid Set Record Rodrygo Price Tag
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Marcus Rashford has delivered a blunt rebuttal to the €40 million (£46.8 million) offer made by a Saudi Arabian club, Mundo Deportivo claim. The Manchester United forward’s priority remains a move to Barcelona.
It has also been claimed by El Nacional that Rashford has rejected an offer from Juventus as well.
Rashford isn’t the only player to snub a Saudi club. Fiorentina’s in-demand forward Moise Kean also rejected a lucrative approach from Al Qadsiah, per Gianluca Dimarzio. The Italy international tracked by Manchester United is expected to negotiate a new contract in Florence which could almost double his salary.
Chelsea have set a £35 million ($47.3 million) asking price for Christopher Nkunku following interest from Man Utd and Bayern Munich, according to the Daily Mirror.
The demands for Nicolas Jackson are even steeper, so claim CaughtOffside. Chelsea are demanding around £43.3 million ($58.4 million) for their mercurial forward who has attracted interest in a loan offer from Barcelona.
Al Hilal have tabled a stunning bid worth €100 million ($116.9 million) for long-term Arsenal target Benjamin Šeško, Fichajes have claimed.
Šeško’s agent has offered his client’s services to Liverpool, TBR Football sensationally suggest.
Viktor Gyökeres is close to joining Arsenal, The Athletic write. A deal has been agreed for €63.5 million (£54.8 million, $74.2 million), plus add-ons as Mikel Arteta finally gets his striker signing.
Manchester City’s talented academy graduate James McAtee plans on flying out to Bayer Leverkusen to get a sense of his next potential destination, Sky Sport Germany reports.
La Liga
If Rodrygo is to leave Real Madrid, he will have to become the most expensive sale in the club’s illustrious history. Nicolò Schira writes that Xabi Alonso’s side are demanding between €120–130 million ($140.3–152 million), surpassing the €117 million ($136.8 million) Juventus paid for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. Arsenal, Manchester City and now Liverpool—per AS—are all thought to be interested in the Brazilian.
At least two “top-tier” European clubs have tabled “significant” bids for Barcelona midfielder Gavi, El Nacional reports. Both have been firmly rejected.
Despite just signing for Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid are already monitoring the situation of USMNT forward Malik Tillman ahead of a future approach, according to Defensa Central.
While Rashford may be dreaming of a move to Barcelona, some members of the Catalan giants prefer Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, according to El Nacional.