Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s £215 Million Double Swoop; Gravenberch Eyes Liverpool Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Barcelona are circling around Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The La Liga champions are prepared to offload several players to fund what would be an expensive move but are intent on snapping up a player equally admired by Real Madrid. Gravenberch hasn’t yet closed the door to the Spanish champions. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal have been quoted a price tag of between €80–85 million (£70.4–74.8 million, $92.5–98.3 million) for AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, which is considerably less than the €100 million Chelsea had been quoted. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United are expected to go in search of another forward-thinking player as soon as January. (Source: Indykalia)
That forward won’t be Endrick. United have been unequivocally ruled out of the race to sign Real Madrid’s Brazilian teenager. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool have been tipped to recall Harvey Elliott from his loan spell at Aston Villa in January, thereby removing the possibility of the English midfielder joining Unai Emery’s side permanently. (Source: Football Insider)
Long-term Barcelona target Etta Eyong has staked his claim to fulfil his “dream” of joining Chelsea. The Levante striker has also been linked with Arsenal and Man Utd. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Napoli talisman Scott McTominay has implored the Serie A champions to go after his former Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo this January. (Source: The Sun)
Real Madrid’s interest in Mainoo has been played down, giving Napoli a clear run at the talented England international. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Any move for Antoine Semenyo in January is deemed to be “unlikely.” The Bournemouth forward is a known target for Liverpool and a glut of other Premier League clubs but the Cherries are expected to hold on to their talisman this winter. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Bayern Munich have twice made contact with Juventus regarding a move for Dušan Vlahović, who has previously been on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
La Liga
Real Madrid are prepared to splash £215 million ($282.5 million) on two players in 2026. Arsenal’s Declan Rice is expected to set Madrid back £130 million while Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is being eyed up for £85 million. (Source: EPL Index)
Manchester City’s attempts to close out a deal for Crystal Palace wingback Daniel Muñoz have been derailed by Barcelona’s rising interest. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Tottenham have tabled a bid worth €80 million (£70.4 million, $92.5 million) for Rodrygo ahead of the January window. Real Madrid have not yet decided how to react to this concrete approach for a player also admired by Arsenal and Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona are on “red alert” after Lamine Yamal was called up by the Spain national team given his recent injury struggles while under Luis de la Fuente’s watch. (El Nacional)
Real Madrid have no interest in letting Arda Güler leave despite extensive interest from Arsenal and Manchester City. (Source: DefensaCentral)