Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Makes Diaz Demand; Real Madrid Plot Fernandez Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo is urging Al Nassr to sign Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, SPORT reports. As it stands, the Saudi Arabian side are the only club prepared to meet his asking price of €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.2 million).
Manchester United were so impressed by Antony’s form at Real Betis last season that, according to UOL, they have raised his asking price to £50 million ($67 million). Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have recently reached out to the winger’s agent.
Having accepted defeat in pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké, who is set to join Liverpool, SPORT BILD claims Newcastle are considering Reds forward Darwin Núñez and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.
Man Utd have set their sights on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, La Nación states. The Argentina international is valued at £40 million ($53.6 million), but United hope to get a deal done closer to £33 million ($44 million).
Despite striking a deal to sign Noni Madueke, Arsenal could still reignite their interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo later in the transfer window, but Football Insider notes Los Blancos would have to lower their asking price.
Manchester City duo Ederson and Ilkay Gündogan want to join Turkish side Galatasaray, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu reports. The former has already turned down Napoli due to his desire to make the move.
West Ham United have moved ahead of Everton in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, per Tuttosport. The Serie A side will not consider offers below €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.5 million).
Juventus have rejected Dušan Vlahović’s proposal of a paid contract termination and, according to Calciomercato, will look to sell the AC Milan and Man Utd target for over €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.3 million).
La Liga
Real Madrid are ready to make an offer of €150 million for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, but Fichajes notes they must first sell Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Fran García to raise the money.
There could be more business between Real Madrid and Chelsea as, according to Defensa Central, the Blues have proposed a straight swap deal which would bring Rodrygo to Stamford Bridge in exchange for Nicolas Jackson.
Getafe are working on the signing of former Real Madrid striker Luka Jović, AS writes. The Serbia international is a free agent after leaving AC Milan.
During Barcelona’s initial negotiations with Man Utd over Marcus Rashford, El Nacional claims Ruben Amorim proposed a swap deal involving midfielder Fermín López which was swiftly rejected by the La Liga side.
Rashford remains determined to join Barcelona this summer and, according to SPORT, is prepared to reject recent advances from Juventus in favor of holding out for a Camp Nou switch. Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool have all expressed interest but Rashford is not entertaining other approaches.