Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr ‘Declares War’ on Mbappe; Man Utd Offered Hojlund Swap
Premier League
Inter have proposed a swap deal which would send striker Mehdi Taremi to Manchester United in exchange for Rasmus Højlund, according to United In Focus. The Red Devils, however, made it clear immediately they are only interested in cash-only, permanent offers.
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has directly informed Man Utd of his desire to join the club this summer, TEAMtalk writes. Sales will likely be needed before a formal bid can be made as Bryan Mbeumo is on the cusp of joining.
Another report from TEAMtalk names Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery as an ambitious target for Man Utd. PSG are demanding a huge €100 million (£85.3 million, $116.5 million) to part ways with the 19-year-old.
Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté is keen to leave the club as he approaches the final year of his contract. Foot Mercato claims the French defender has been offered to Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid, with the latter his preferred landing spot.
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is chasing a deal for Inter midfielder Carlos Augusto, FCInterNews reports. Berta tracked the midfielder while working for Atlético Madrid and has carried his interest over to the Emirates.
West Ham United want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, Football Insider claims. The Hammers have been knocked back with a move for Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale.
After Lyon’s enforced relegation to Ligue 1, striker Georges Mikautadze is emerging as a target for Tottenham Hotspur, per TuttoJuve. Juventus are considering making a rival approach.
Newcastle United are pushing to sign Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, CaughtOffside writes. The Englishman would prefer to move to Barcelona but may not get the chance to do so.
Beşiktaş have held talks with Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling over a shock transfer, according to Turkish-Football. Initial contact has been positive, with the 30-year-old not ruling out such a move after returning from a loan with Arsenal.
Despite public pressure from Atlético Madrid, The Telegraph states Tottenham will not be pressured into lowering their demands for center back Cristian Romero, who is valued at over £60 million ($81.9 million).
Aston Villa are interested in signing Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, Foot Mercato claims. The deal is separate to the Turkish side’s desire to sign both goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and left back Lucas Digne.
La Liga
Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga have both asked to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes. The pair both feel as though they will see their roles diminish under new manager Xabi Alonso.
Arsenal would be prepared to pay £70 million ($95.5 million) to sign Rodrygo, with TBR Football noting the Gunners’ willingness to make the 24-year-old one of their top earners and play him in his favored position on the left wing.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have dismissed suggestions they could join the bidding for Rodrygo, according to Jack Gaughan.
Barcelona’s pursuit of Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is “hot”, Joan Fontes claims. The Englishman is wanted on loan following the signing of Nico Williams.
The relationship between Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé has broken down completely, Don Balon writes. Vinícius is furious at Madrid’s refusal to pay him as much as the Frenchman and is said to have “declared war” on his teammate as a result. If contract talks collapse, Madrid would side with Mbappé and look to sell Vinícius.
During conversations over Ansu Fati, Monaco have declared an interest in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, per Mundo Deportivo. The French side were chasing Man Utd’s André Onana but have made little progress.
Atlético Madrid are open to selling winger Samuel Lino this summer, according to Fichajes. A number of Premier League sides have expressed interest in the Brazilian, who is valued at €30 million ($34.9 million).
The representative of Real Madrid defender David Alaba has offered his services to Galatasaray, claims Ajansspor. Alaba has admitted having an affinity for the Turkish side.