Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Spectacular Goal for Liverpool in FA Cup Match

The 26-year-old full-back scored a magnificent long-range goal in the first half of Liverpool's FA Cup match vs. Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a remarkable goal to put Liverpool 2-0 up against lower-league side Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup match on Saturday afternoon
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant long-range strike in his team's FA Cup match at Anfield against League Two side Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old, who captained the Reds in Virgil van Dijk's absence from the squad, put the home side 2-0 in front after collecting Dominik Szoboszlai's lay-off 20 yards from goal before unleashing a fierce shot that flew past goalkeeper Billy Crellin into the top corner.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this season, starring in the team's ascent to the top of the Premier League and Champions League, managing five assists from 25 matches in all competitions.

However, the right-back did receive significant criticism for his sub-par performance in the Reds' 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester United last Sunday.

The England international will see his contract expire in the summer and has been the subject of much speculation about a potential free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Spanish champions had a reported £20 million bid turned down for Alexander-Arnold earlier this month, and are not expected to return with another bid before the end of the January transfer window.

Joel is a freelance football writer, still trying not to let Arsenal matches affect his mood in his mid-20s. He knows far more than he should about football well before he was born.

