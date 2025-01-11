Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Spectacular Goal for Liverpool in FA Cup Match
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant long-range strike in his team's FA Cup match at Anfield against League Two side Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.
The 26-year-old, who captained the Reds in Virgil van Dijk's absence from the squad, put the home side 2-0 in front after collecting Dominik Szoboszlai's lay-off 20 yards from goal before unleashing a fierce shot that flew past goalkeeper Billy Crellin into the top corner.
Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this season, starring in the team's ascent to the top of the Premier League and Champions League, managing five assists from 25 matches in all competitions.
However, the right-back did receive significant criticism for his sub-par performance in the Reds' 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester United last Sunday.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The England international will see his contract expire in the summer and has been the subject of much speculation about a potential free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season.
The Spanish champions had a reported £20 million bid turned down for Alexander-Arnold earlier this month, and are not expected to return with another bid before the end of the January transfer window.
READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE