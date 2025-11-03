Trent Alexander-Arnold Pays Touching Diogo Jota Tribute Upon Return to Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold paid his respects to the late Diogo Jota and André Silva on the eve of Real Madrid’s clash with Liverpool.
The former Red returned to Anfield on Monday evening to lay flowers and a red video game controller at Jota’s memorial. Alexander-Arnold was joined by Xabi Alonso, Dean Huijsen and Emilio Butragueño.
The 26-year-old fullback left the following message for Jota: “My mate Diogo, you are so missed but still so loved. Yours and André’s memory will always live on. I smile every time I think about you and will always remember the great times we shared.”
Alexander-Arnold added “YNWA” and “Forever 20” at the bottom of his note.
Jota and Silva tragically passed away in a car accident in July. The football community came together to mourn the untimely deaths of the two brothers, with Liverpool opting to retire Jota’s No. 20 shirt.
Alexander-Arnold, who played alongside Jota at Liverpool for five years, was unable to participate in the Reds’ tributes to Jota and Silva at the beginning of the 2025–26 season; the fullback made the move to the Spanish capital to join Real Madrid ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Upon his arrival in Merseyside, though, Alexander-Arnold made sure to honour his late friend, kickstarting what is sure to be an emotional return to Anfield. The England international will face his boyhood club for the first time since he signed with Los Blancos.
It remains to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold will play in Tuesday’s clash. The right back injured his hamstring back in September and has yet to return to action, though he remains an option for Alonso to deploy.
“I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things that we achieved together... they’ll live with me forever,” Alexander-Arnold said ahead of his return to Anfield.
“No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime.”