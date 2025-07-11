Liverpool to Retire Diogo Jota’s Number
Diogo Jota's former number 20 will be retired by Liverpool at all levels to remember their former player who died July 3.
Jota and his brother, André Silva, died in a car crash in Spain. Liverpool consulted Jota's wife, Rute, and his family regarding the decision. The gesture recognizes Jota's contributions to Liverpool and the impact he had on his peers and fans. All levels include the LFC women's team and academy.
It is the first Liverpool squad number to be retired.
“As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way,” Michael Edwards, FSG CEO of Football, said in the announcement. “It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.”
“As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”
Read Liverpool's full statement here.
Jota won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and an FA Cup during his time on Merseyside. The player first joined in 2020 making 182 appearances for the club scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists.