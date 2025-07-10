Two-Time World Cup Champ and Former USWNT Star Tobin Heath Retires
Former U.S. women's national team star Tobin Heath announced her retirement from professional soccer on her podcast, The RE-CAP Show, Thursday afternoon.
Heath, a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, '12) and two-time Women's World Cup champion (2015, '19), is hanging up her cleats three years after her last appearance in professional soccer on the NWSL's Seattle Reign in 2022. The 37-year-old previously played for the Portland Thorns from 2013 to '19, where she won two NWSL titles, and spent a brief stint in England playing for Manchester United and Arsenal.
Heath's retirement comes as little surprise, as the midfielder has been rehabbing a serious left knee injury dating back to 2021 that required multiple surgeries and an eventual cartilage replacement. Her last appearance for the USWNT was in October '21.
Heath ends her storied career as one of the most technically skilled and dynamic women's soccer players in the modern era. Heath earned 181 caps for the USWNT from 2008 to '22 and tallied 36 goals along with 42 assists. The once-fearsome No. 17 also helped the national team win a silver medal at the 2011 World Cup and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Since stepping away from soccer, Heath has started a podcast with former teammate and current partner Christen Press. She also recently made history as the only woman in FIFA’s technical study group for the men’s Club World Cup this summer.