UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/21
The UEFA Champions League returns Jan. 21 after a break that lasted over a month. Barcelona and Liverpool headline Tuesday's action with both teams looking to secure a bye to the round of 16. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the slate of matches.
UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/21
AS Monaco vs. Aston Villa
Prediction: AS Monaco 1–2 Aston Villa
After rescuing a point against Arsenal in the Premier League, Unai Emery's Aston Villa heads to France and gets a big with over Monaco. Villa would move ever closer to earning a coveted bye to the round of 16.
Atalanta vs. SK Sturm Graz
Prediction: Atalanta 3-0 SK Sturm Graz
Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta gets a dominant win at home to move to 14 points in contention for a top eight finish. The reigning Europa League champions need some results to go their way after that, but the Serie A side has conceded just four goals so far this league phase.
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2–2 Bayer Leverkusen
Just one point separate Atleti and Leverkusen in the standings, and it'll remain that way after a tightly contested tie. Diego Simeone's side has the boost of playing at home, but Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen is a difficult opponent.
SL Benfica vs. FC Barcelona
Prediction: Benfica 1–3 Barcelona
Barcelona bounce back from a string of disappointing performances in LaLiga to secure their direct bye to the round of 16. The top eight finish will do wonders for Hansi Flick's squad in terms of managing his players' minutes.
Crvena Zvezda vs. PSV Eindhoven
Prediction: Crvena zvezda 1–2 PSV
PSV get a big win on the road and a needed one at that given the Eredivisie side is just one point clear of Paris Saint-Germain and VfB Stuttgart.
Liverpool FC vs. LOSC Lille
Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Lille
Liverpool remain perfect in the Champions League dispatching Lille at home. Arne Slot will have done his job, and then some, in terms of getting Liverpool a needed break before resuming European play.
Club Brugge vs. Juventus
Prediction: Club Brugge 1–2 Juventus
Thiago Motta's Juventus might be well off the pace in Italy, but the Old Lady gets a win against Club Brugge to move to 14 points. Depending on how the rest of the games play out, Juventus could leapfrog the likes of Atalanta, Atleti and put some distance between them and Benfica and Monaco.
Slovan Bratislava vs. VfB Stuttgart
Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 0–2 VfB Stuttgart
The Bundesliga's Stuttgart get the win on the road over Slovan Bratislava, a side that has yet to earn a point in the league phase. Both Stuttgart and PSG are on the outside looking in, so they need some help from certain teams.
Bologna vs. Borussia Dortmund
Prediction: Bologna 1–3 Borussia Dortmund
Another side that has yet to win a league phase game, Bologna lose to Dortmund at home. Last year's Champions League runner-up is just one point behind the field for a top eight finish, so a win will do Dortmund a ton of good heading into their final game.