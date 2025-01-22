UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/22
The UEFA Champions League continues Jan. 22 with Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City highlighting the day of fixtures. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and more are in action as well. Predictions for the full slate of matches below.
RB Leipzig vs. Sporting CP
Prediction: RB Leipzig 1–2 Sporting CP
Bundesliga's RB Leipzig have yet to earn a point in the league phase. Sporting CP might not be the same juggernaut it was earlier in the season under Ruben Amorim, but the Portuguese side should still win and increase their odds of moving on.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Brest
Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Brest
Brest have been one of the best stories of the Champions League league phase. On 13 points from six games so far, the Ligue 1 side gets a win over Shakhtar Donetsk with eyes of potentially securing a top eight finish.
Sparta Praha vs. Inter Milan
Prediction: Sparta Praha 0–2 Inter Milan
No questions here. Inter has the best defense in the league phase conceding just one goal so far through six games. The reigning Serie A champions get the win on the road and move closer to a round of 16 berth.
Feyenoord vs. Bayern Munich
Prediction: Feyenoord 1–4 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich get a dominant win on the road looking to make a bid for the top eight places. Feyenoord can ill afford to lose this game given they're just above the cutoff line.
Arsenal vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Dinamo Zagreb
Arsenal win at home to put themselves one step closer to earning a much needed bye to the round of 16. This team needs to get healthy fast, but they also need to be more direct in the attacking phases of play.
AC Milan vs. Girona
Prediction: AC Milan 2–1 Girona
AC Milan dispatch Girona, a side that has just three points from six games played. The win would move the Rossoneri up to 15 points through seven games.
PSG vs. Manchester City
Prediction: PSG 0–3 Manchester City
Easily the highlight fixture of the day, but one that has massive implications for both sides competing. Just one point separate Manchester City and PSG in the standings, but the problem lies in that Manchester City is 24th and PSG is 26th. If there's a loser from the fixture, their chances of qualifying take a massive hit.
Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg
Prediction: Real Madrid 4–0 RB Salzburg
Real Madrid put together one of the more lopsided performances of the matchday with Kylian Mbappe starting to truly settle into life at Madrid. Salzburg, like Girona, has just three points from six games.
Celtic vs. Young Boys
Prediction: Celtic 3–1 Young Boys
Young Boys is one of three teams without a single point so far in the league phase. Celtic get a big win at home to increase their odds of qualifying for the knockout stage.