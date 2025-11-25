UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/25
The league phase is entering its second half this week, with the first set of Gameweek 5 fixtures highlighted by the rekindling of an iconic Champions League rivalry.
Chelsea and Barcelona are locking horns for the 15th time in this competition on Tuesday night. It’s their first tussle since 2018, having faced off in crunch time on several occasions between 2005 and 2012.
That’s the standout fixture of the evening, but plenty is riding on each of Tuesday’s games with the league phase table taking shape. Those towards the summit are aiming to assert their strong positions, while the teams who have struggled so far are running out of time to make their respective surges.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated projects Tuesday’s Champions League games to play out.
Ajax vs. Benfica
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
No one has struggled more in this competition so far than Ajax, who are bottom of the pile and one of only two teams without a point.
They’ve scored just once in their four games, with all defeats pretty convincing. It was no surprise that manager Johnny Heitinga received his marching orders earlier this month. However, there’s been no immediate upsurge for the Dutch giants, with two domestic defeats ensuing after Heitinga’s sacking.
They’re now led by Fred Grim, a former goalkeeper who spent eight years with Ajax as a player, and the 60-year-old will face up against José Mourinho on the touchline here.
His Benfica team are the other point-less team in this competition, and they, too, have already parted ways with a manager at the start of 2025–26. Mourinho replaced Bruno Lage in October, but the iconic Portuguese coach is yet to inspire the Lisbon-based outfit on the continental stage.
Prediction: Ajax 1–2 Benfica
Galatasaray vs. Union Saint-Gilloise
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Galatasaray have splashed the cash in a bid to not only perpetuate their domestic dominance, but to finally emerge as a serious player in the Champions League.
Three league phase wins on the bounce has given them a chance of securing a top-eight finish, and they’ll be fancied to continue their winning run when Union Saint-Gilloise come to town.
Gala have so far benefited from a light schedule, and they’re taking on a USG team that has lost three in a row after claiming victory in Eindhoven in Gameweek 1. Still, the visitors remain Belgium’s top dog.
Prediction: Galatasaray 2–0 Union Saint-Gilloise
Bodø/Glimt vs. Juventus
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
It’s been a modest start in Turin for Luciano Spalletti, with the former Scudetto winner with Napoli running into similar issues as Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor encountered. They’re drawing a lot of games!
Juventus’s latest arrived in Florence at the weekend against a struggling Fiorentina side that are currently stationed towards the foot of the Serie A table. The Bianconeri also mustered a point on their previous Champions League outing against Sporting CP.
The treacherous arctic conditions haven’t yet seen travelling teams come a cropper in Bodø, but Kjetil Knutsen’s side are certainly deserving of more than a two-point haul. In truth, they should’ve beaten both Tottenham Hotspur and AS Monaco on home soil.
Thus, a tricky game is in store for Spalletti’s Juve, with the visitors also searching for their maiden win in the competition.
Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 2–1 Juventus
Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
There was no deterring Manchester City when Borussia Dortmund rocked up at the Etihad three weeks ago. BVB were cast aside by the Premier League title hopefuls, and they’ve since been held in a pair of Bundesliga outings.
The defensive improvement Niko Kovać oversaw at the start of his reign is starting to unravel, and a visiting Villarreal side will fancy their chances of living up to their ’dark-horses’ tag in Germany.
Marcelino’s outfit continue to impress in La Liga, and are now up to third, but they’ve so far fallen flat in Europe. They’re a much better team than their measly one-point haul suggests.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1–2 Villarreal
Chelsea vs. Barcelona
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
There’s certainly no love lost between these two clubs, primarily because of the two memorable Champions League semifinals they played out in 2008–09 and 2011–12.
Believed to have been cheated out of a second consecutive appearance in the final three seasons prior, Chelsea produced an outstanding defensive performance with ten men at the Camp Nou to prevent Barcelona from retaining their crown in 2012.
Antonio Conte was the Blues manager when Barça last came to town, with Lionel Messi finding the back of the net in a 1–1 draw. The visitors reckon they boast the second coming of the great Argentine in Lamine Yamal, and he’s the man Chelsea must contain in west London if they’re to secure a statement victory on home soil.
Hansi Flick’s side have shown time and time again this season that they can be got at, but the hosts themselves have also had their defensive concerns. Is the stage set for a goal-fest?
Prediction: Chelsea 2–4 Barcelona
Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester City suffered a domestic setback at the weekend, losing 2–1 at Newcastle United, but Pep Guardiola’s side had veered into an imperious groove before the November break, and they were particularly impressive in their 4–1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Arsenal may prove too strong in the Premier League, but City are contenders in Europe again.
They’re up against another German opponent on Tuesday night, welcoming Bayer Leverkusen to the Etihad. Victory over Wolfsburg at the weekend saw them leapfrog Dortmund into third spot in the Bundesliga table, and Kasper Hjulmand’s side also edged past Benfica on their previous league phase outing.
The Dane has so far proven to be an excellent appointment.
Prediction: Man City 3–0 Bayer Leverkusen
Marseille vs. Newcastle United
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
St. James’ Park once again produced the goods for Newcastle United at the weekend, as a wild six-minute spell after the hour saw them take a 2–1 lead over Man City. The Magpies then held on for what felt like a significant three points, but winning on home soil hasn’t been their issue this season.
Eddie Howe‘s side have been dreadful on the road, and they’re visiting a hostile environment on Tuesday night. Marseille’s Vélodrome isn’t for the faint hearted, and the success of Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season means the place will be rocking for the arrival of an English opponent.
They’ve been able to maintain Paris Saint-Germain’s pace in Ligue 1, but the French side have lost three of their four league phase outings and require a positive result here to improve their hopes of securing a place in the playoff round.
Prediction: Marseille 1–1 Newcastle
Napoli vs. Qarabag
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
The Scudetto race is bound to enthrall this season, and while Napoli are seemingly always on the cusp of a complete Conte meltdown, they remain there or thereabouts at the top of the Serie A table.
A 3–1 win over Atalanta on Saturday means the Italian champions are two points off leaders Roma.
In Europe, it’s been more of the same for Conte. His team has suffered and queries over his intolerable Champions League record will rise to the surface should Napoli fail to reach the playoff round. They’ve notched four points so far, and they’ve got an excellent opportunity to record a second victory of the league phase despite Qarabag’s surprisingly brilliant start.
Prediction: Napoli 2–0 Qarabag
Slavia Prague vs. Athletic Club
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
There are things to like about this Slavia Prague side, with their aggressive approach out of possession stifling Arsenal until the Gunners broke the game open with a penalty earlier this month.
Athletic Club, too, thwarted Mikel Arteta’s excellent side for much of their tussle on Gameweek 1, but both teams ultimately succumbed to defeats without finding the back of the net.
They’ve combined for just a single league phase win, and the loser here will feel their chances of a top 24 finish slipping away.
Prediction: Slavia Prague 0–0 Athletic Club
