UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/26
The Champions League has saved an array of its most high-profile meetings for Matchday 5.
Barcelona traveled to Chelsea for a blockbuster clash on Tuesday evening, but the battles of behemoths continue on Wednesday. Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, a European contest with a storied past, is accompanied by a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain.
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Inter are among the other heavyweights in action across a jam-packed evening of continental chaos.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated thinks Wednesday’s Champions League matches will turn out.
Copenhagen vs. Kairat Almaty
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Copenhagen and Kairat Almaty have endured remarkably similar campaigns. They have both managed a sole point from four league phase encounters and are separated by just a single strike in the goal difference stakes.
Neither harbor strong ambitions of reaching the knockout phase but stranger things have happened, with victory for either in Denmark’s capital raising expectations slightly.
Don’t expect a thriller, though, with just four goals scored between them across the league phase.
Prediction: Copenhagen 1–0 Kairat
Pafos vs. Monaco
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Pafos have surprised their fair share of naysayers during a maiden Champions League campaign. Expected to be competing for wooden spoon, the Cypriot side have managed five points from four matches and even beat Villarreal in their most recent encounter.
Their relatively kind run of fixtures continues against a Monaco side in questionable form, with the sacking of Adi Hütter and arrival of Sébastien Pocognoli having done little to change their fortunes.
The Ligue 1 outfit, who are level on points with Pafos, have lost their last two matches 4–1 and know victory is crucial on Wednesday. They might just sneak three points.
Prediction: Pafos 1–2 Monaco
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
The Champions League’s best defense will be tasked with rebuffing the competition’s most devastating attack when Arsenal host Bayern in a battle regularly fought during the modern era.
The two sides have contested ten duels across the past 12 years, with Bayern having dominated past meetings. The Bundesliga giants knocked Mikel Arteta’s men out of the Champions League in 2023–24, defeating the Gunners at the quarterfinal stage.
They are Europe’s two form sides and should provide a thriller in north London for home supporters, traveling fans and neutrals alike. Both clubs enjoyed big weekend wins and could hardly be more confident heading into the clash.
Goals are expected despite Arsenal’s stellar backline, with Harry Kane primed to deliver on his return to north London, but it’s difficult to choose a winner.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–2 Bayern Munich
Atlético Madrid vs. Inter
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Atlético Madrid and Inter have both earned renown for their defiant defenses in recent European campaigns, but it’s the latter who have proven impenetrable in Europe this term. Last year’s Champions League finalists have allowed just one goal in four games, with Atléti somewhat surprisingly conceding nine.
However, on home soil and enjoying a run of five straight victories, Diego Simeone will be determined to witness a more coherent defensive display from his side against Inter’s myriad of attacking threats.
It’s another encounter that could swing in either direction, but Atléti have won eight of their nine home games this season and could clinch another hard-fought win on Wednesday.
Prediction: Atlético 1–0 Inter
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Atalanta
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Ivan Jurić didn‘t last long in the Atalanta dugout, failing to capture the imagination as a replacement for legendary coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Raffaele Palladino has been drafted in as his successor, but lost his opening match to Napoli at the weekend.
A first European excursion with La Dea could yield a similar result against an offensive-minded Eintracht Frankfurt side hell-bent on outscoring their opponents.
They have been involved in three 5–1 results in Europe already, as well as two 4–3 clashes in the Bundesliga and a 6–4 victory. Their attacking potential and defensive instability should result in a cracking match, but the hosts will be favorites to edge it.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3–2 Atalanta
Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Eight defeats from 11 matches piles the pressure on Liverpool ahead of PSV Eindhoven’s upcoming visit, with the weekend’s 3–0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest marking a new low for the Reds during Arne Slot’s reign.
Redemption is on the cards as Liverpool seek to make the Champions League their positive outlet this season amid a disastrous Premier League title defense, but their current form makes them an unpredictable entity.
PSV, who have the attacking mindset to punish a sloppy Liverpool defense, beat the Reds 3–2 in Europe last season, but could be on the wrong end of that same score on this occasion.
Prediction: Liverpool 3–2 PSV Eindhoven
Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Madrid, much like Liverpool, are enduring a sticky period, although on a much smaller scale. Three matches without victory and an ongoing conflict between Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso has seen pressure rise for the Spanish giants.
Back-to-back draws with Rayo Vallecano and Elche have slashed their La Liga lead, while defeat to Liverpool in their most recent European outing saw them surrender their perfect European record. Things are not quite going to plan.
However, against an Olympiacos side who have managed just two points in the league phase, Madrid should return to winning ways and rebuild some confidence.
Prediction: Olympiacos 1–2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Champions League winners vs. Europa League champions. A repeat of this year’s UEFA Super Cup is on the cards.
Paris Saint-Germain, who triumphed in the Super Cup on penalties, will host Tottenham Hotspur this Wednesday seeking to pile further misery on the Lilywhites—who were demolished by north London rivals Arsenal at the weekend.
PSG lost to Bayern Munich in their last European outing but have still impressed on the continent, securing wins over Atalanta, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen—even scoring seven in the latter. They will be expected to punish an inconsistent Spurs team at the Parc des Princes.
Spurs are certain to have spells in Paris, but will be significant underdogs.
Prediction: PSG 3–1 Tottenham
Sporting CP vs. Club Brugge
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Sporting vs. Club Brugge isn’t the most glamorous tie of the Champions League round, but it should be an evenly-fought affair between two sides pushing for qualification to the knockout stage. The upcoming battle in Lisbon could be pivotal to their chances.
Club Brugge secured a surprise 3–3 draw with Barcelona before the November international break to further their bid for a top 24 finish at the very least, while Sporting’s draw at Juventus enhanced their chances of progression.
Wednesday’s clash should provide plenty of drama—and hopefully goals.
Prediction: Sporting 2–2 Club Brugge
