UEFA Strips San Siro of 2027 Champions League Final
UEFA will announce a new host stadium by June 2025.
In this story:
The San Siro will no longer host to the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, the governing body announced Tuesday.
"As the Municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishments, it was today decided to re-open the bidding process for the 2027 UCL final. A decision on the new host is expected to be made in May/June 2025," UEFA said.
The San Siro last hosted the 2016 final when Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid in a penalty shoot-out. The San Siro is the home stadium to Serie A's reigning champion, Inter, and AC Milan.
Published