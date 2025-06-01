SI

UEFA Super Cup History: Teams, Most Wins

The UEFA Super Cup has been going strong since the early 1970s.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup in 2024.
Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup in 2024. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The UEFA Super Cup is not generally a competition one boasts about winning but few teams have the luxury of turning their nose up at European silverware of any description.

Regardless of the competition’s prestige, it remains a trophy worth winning, especially for those who experience continental success on an infrequent basis. For the neutral, it often showcases the unbridled chaos of European football with some high-scoring past affairs—38 goals in the competition between 2014 and 2024 evidence of that.

The 2025 edition is the competition’s 50th instalment and will be contested by Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

When Was the First UEFA Super Cup?

Barring three years in which the competition wasn’t held (1974, 1981 and 1985), the Super Cup has been staged every year since 1973. Initially a two-legged encounter which pitted the European Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup champions against one another, the inaugural match-up saw Dutch giants Ajax face Italian behemoths Milan.

Each side hosted one leg of the tie and unlike in future years, the fight for Super Cup glory took place midway through the season as opposed to at the beginning of the campaign. Ajax were beaten 1–0 in the first leg but more than made amends in the reverse fixture in Amsterdam with a colossal 6–0 victory.

Since 1998, the competition has been played as a single fixture in a neutral venue. It’s also been contested by the winners of the Champions League and UEFA Cup/Europa League since 2000 after the UEFA Cup WInners’ Cup was abolished.

Which Team Has Won the UEFA Super Cup Most?

UEFA Super Cup trophy.
The UEFA Super Cup has travelled across Europe. / IMAGO / SOPA Images

Given their stranglehold on European competition over the past half-century, it comes as no shock that Real Madrid are the leading Super Cup winners. They secured a record sixth crown in 2024 when they beat Atalanta and no team has made more appearances in the competition than Los Blancos.

Madrid have featured nine times in total, which is the same number as fierce rivals Barcelona. However, the latter have only been victorious on five separate occasions.

Only Sevilla have lost the Super Cup more than Barcelona, with the Europa League dynamos losing six of their seven appearances. They won the competition on their first appearance in 2006 but have been defeated in every subsequent battle.

Full List of UEFA Super Cup Winners

Team

Country

UEFA Super Cup Victories

Years Won

Real Madrid

Spain

6

2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024

Barcelona

Spain

5

1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015

Milan

Italy

5

1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

Liverpool

England

4

1977, 2001, 2005, 2019

Atlético Madrid

Spain

3

2010, 2012, 2018

Ajax

Netherlands

2

1973, 1995

Anderlecht

Belgium

2

1976, 1978

Bayern Munich

Germany

2

2013, 2020

Chelsea

England

2

1998, 2021

Juventus

Italy

2

1984, 1996

Valencia

Spain

2

1980, 2004

Aberdeen

Scotland

1

1983

Aston Villa

England

1

1982

Dynamo Kyiv

Ukraine

1

1975

FCSB

Romania

1

1986

Galatasaray

Turkey

1

2000

K.V. Mechelen

Belgium

1

1988

Lazio

Italy

1

1999

Manchester City

England

1

2023

Manchester United

England

1

1991

Nottingham Forest

England

1

1979

Parma

Italy

1

1993

Porto

Portugal

1

1987

Sevilla

Spain

1

2006

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Russia

1

2008

Which Country Boasts Most UEFA Super Cup Winners?

Despite Sevilla’s Super Cup hoodoo, Spain remains the country that has enjoyed the most victories. While England have produced the most different winners (six), Spanish sides have combined for 17 Super Cup victories—11 of those coming from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

English teams have won the competition on ten occasions and Italian outfits on nine, but no other country boasts more than three individual triumphs. Surprisingly, Germany has only managed two victories and France none in the Super Cup.

Country

UEFA Super Cup Victories

Runners-up

Spain

17

15

England

10

10

Italy

9

5

Belgium

3

0

Germany

2

8

Netherlands

2

3

Portugal

1

3

Romania

1

0

Russia

1

1

Scotland

1

0

Turkey

1

0

Ukraine

1

1

UEFA Super Cup Top Scorers

Player

Club(s) Represented

UEFA Super Cup Goals

Arie Haan

Ajax, Anderlecht

5

François Van der Elst

Anderlecht

3

Rob Rensenbrink

Anderlecht

3

Radamel Falcao

Atlético Madrid

3

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

3

Gerd Müller

Bayern Munich

3

Oleg Blokhin

Dynamo Kyiv

3

David Fairclough

Liverpool

3

Terry McDermott

Liverpool

3

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer