UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarterfinals: All Possible Semifinal Matchups
The UEFA Women's Euro is the premier international women's competition this summer as England's Lionesses came into the tournament looking to defend their title.
England, Italy and Spain all advanced to the final four with France and Germany set to confirm the final team this weekend. The Lionesses needed a nervy penalty shootout against Sweden to book their spot while Cristiana Girelli won the game for Italy in the 90th minute to defeat Norway. Spain comfortably dispatched host nation Switzerland as the reigning Women's World Cup champions look to add a European trophy to their cabinet.
France and Germany face off Saturday, July 19, but fans won't have to wait long for the semifinals to get underway. Just three days later, England will face Italy with eyes on moving one step closer to repeating as champions. The winner of France and Germany will face the powerhouse that is Spain.
Here's a look at the UEFA Women's Euro bracket through the quarterfinals.
Sixteen countries qualified for the tournament spanning July 2–27
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Bracket
Left Side
- Sweden 2–2 England (England won 3–2 on penalties)
- Norway 1–2 Italy
Right Side
- Spain 2–0 Switzerland
- France vs. Germany
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule
Remaining Quarterfinals
Saturday, July 19
- France vs. Germany - 3 p.m. ET
Confirmed Semifinal Matchups
- England vs. Italy - July 22, 3 p.m. ET
- Spain vs. Winner of France/Germany - July 23, 3 p.m. ET
Final Date
- Sunday, July 27, 12 p.m. ET