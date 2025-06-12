UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Tickets: Pricing, Availability and How to Get Yours
The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros are fast approaching, and there is still time to attend the historic tournament across the eight host cities in Switzerland this summer.
Tickets are actively on sale now. Even after the general allocation was released in March 2025, some tickets remain.
Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets to Euro 2025.
When is Euro 2025?
The 2025 UEFA Women's Euros will kick off on July 2 at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Switzerland, and then climax on July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland. This marks the first time that the country has hosted the Euros.
Can I still get tickets for Euro 2025?
Yes, tickets are still available for some matches at the tournament. To purchase tickets, fans must create a My UEFA account.
There are 10 group stage games and one quarterfinal with box office tickets still available. You can purchase tickets here.
Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold. But be sure to download the official UEFA ticketing app if you want to buy any resale tickets at face value when they become available.
Resale tickets can be found here.
Ticket pricing and categories
Tickets for group stage and quarterfinal matches cost $30 to $50, with semifinal tickets ranging from $30 to $90. Tickets for the final start at $35 and go up to $110.
Additional perks
Euro 2025 ticket holders traveling within Switzerland will be able to access free public transport on the day of the match. Official tickets purchased through UEFA will also allow fans to have a free second-class round trip on regional Swiss trains on the day of the match.
Download the UEFA ticketing app here.