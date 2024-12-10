UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 5 Predictions: Chelsea Looks to Remain Perfect
The 2024–25 UEFA Women's Champions League returns for Matchday 5 with Chelsea looking to stay perfect in its first season under Sonia Bompastor. Bayern Munich will meet Juventus in a battle for first place in their group, while Manchester City will be looking to maintain its advantage over Barcelona by getting a win over St. Pölten.
Sports Illustrated Soccer gives our prediction for the full slate of matches on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Thursday, Dec. 12.
Group A
Galatasaray vs. Lyon
Prediction: Galatasaray 0–4 Lyon
It's been a tough UWCL for Galatasaray, with four defeats and 19 goals conceded (4.75 per match). The fact that this match will be taking place in Istanbul could give the home side a bit of a boost, but that might be a damage limitation. Even if Lyon rests players, expect a very one-sided affair. U.S. women's national team captain and Lyon star Lindsey Horan will be hungry to add to her solitary goal in the UWCL this year.
Wolfsburg vs. Roma
Prediction: Wolfsburg 1–0 Roma
This is easily one of the most enticing matchups of Matchday 5. In the first meeting between these two sides, Roma edged the match 1–0. Wolfsburg will be keen to get revenge, and I imagine that it will do just that at home. With both teams currently locked on six points, this match could decide who finishes second in the group and advances to the quarterfinals.
Group B
Chelsea vs. Twente
Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 Twente
Despite winning all four of its matches, Chelsea hasn't been blowing away teams in the UWCL. Twente had a good win against Celtic and gave Real Madrid a scare in Matchday 4 but eventually lost 3–2. The first meeting between the sides ended 3–1 to the Blues, and this should be a repeat. But Chelsea has only kept one clean sheet in this year's competition.
Celtic vs. Real Madrid
Prediction: Celtic 1–2 Real Madrid
Celtic has battled hard in its debut UWCL campaign, but with four defeats in four contests, the club will almost certainly miss the knockout rounds. That being said, with a raucous home crowd in Glasgow, Celtic could push a Real Madrid side that has not played its best soccer. Las Blancas should still have too much quality for their Scottish opponents.
Group C
Bayern Munich vs. Juventus
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3–0 Juventus
If Juventus wants any chance of making the quarterfinal, they must win this match and hope Arsenal fail to win. Bayern Munich has a slim one-point advantage over Arsenal at the top of Group C, so will be looking to cement the top spot. Munich has the second-best defense in the competition after Lyon, so it's hard to see Juventus getting on the scoresheet.
Vålerenga vs. Arsenal
Prediction: Vålerenga 0–2 Arsenal
It's never easy to play in Norway on a cold Thursday night, but even so, Arsenal will still be the heavy favorite to win. To its credit, despite four defeats in four matches, Vålerenga is only conceding 2.25 goals per match. How clinical can the Gunners be against a team that wants to sit in a low block?
Group D
Hammarby vs. Barcelona
Prediction: Hammarby 0–4 Barcelona
Hammarby played Manchester City very close in its past two UWCL matches, losing 2–0 and 2–1. But we're only a couple of months removed from the Swedish champion's 9–0 defeat to Barcelona in Catalonia. This should be closer, with Hammarby wiser and more defensive. But still expect a big scoreline and a win for the reigning UWCL champions.
Manchester City vs. St. Pölten
Prediction: Manchester City 4–0 St. Pölten
Thanks to its 2–0 home win over Barcelona on Matchday 1, Manchester City is sitting pretty at the top of Group D. A win over the Austrians will be vital if City wants to finish in the top spot, but Gareth Taylor's team is already guaranteed a trip to the knockout round. For St. Pölten it has been a run marked by four defeats and 16 goals conceded. It has been a tough campaign for a young team full of potential, which shows no signs of easing up.