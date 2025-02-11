UEFA Women's Euro 2025: How to Watch, Start Time, Format Explained
The 2025 UEFA Women's European Championships are set to take place this summer, as 16 nations battle it out on Europe's biggest stage.
The quadrennial tournament returns for its 14th edition from July 2-27, with the draw held last December in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Who are the current holders?
England will prepare to defend their title after securing European glory in 2022, when an 110th minute winner from Chloe Kelly saw the nation clinch a 2-1 victory under the arch of Wembley Stadium in London.
The Lionesses have been drawn into Group D as they commence their title defence, set to face France, Wales and Netherlands this summer.
When is the Women's Euros?
The Women's Euros will take place between 2-27 July 2025.
Where is the Women's Euros?
The Women's Euros will be hosted in Switzerland, with eight venues set to hold matches across the duration of the tournament.
- St. Jakob-Park, Basel
- Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
- Stade de Genève, Geneva
- Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
- Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
- Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
- Arena Thun, Thun
- Stade de Tourbillon, Sion
Which countries are in the Women's Euros?
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Switzerland
Spain
Germany
France
Norway
Portugal
Poland
England
Iceland
Belgium
Denmark
Wales
Finland
Italy
Sweden
England
How Does the Format Work?
The 16-team tournament will commence with the group stages, before the top two nations from each group progress through to the knockout phase.
The final two teams from each side of the draw will come head-to-head at Basel's St. Jakob's Park for the final on July 27.
How to watch the Women's Euros?
The 2025 Women's Euros will be broadcasted live to fans in the U.S on Fox Sports.