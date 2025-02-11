SI

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: How to Watch, Start Time, Format Explained

England will be defending their title for the first time this summer as the European Championships take place in Switzerland.

Jamie Spangher

16 nations will battle it out on Europe's biggest stage this summer in Switzerland.
16 nations will battle it out on Europe's biggest stage this summer in Switzerland. / Claire Jeffrey/IMAGO

The 2025 UEFA Women's European Championships are set to take place this summer, as 16 nations battle it out on Europe's biggest stage.

The quadrennial tournament returns for its 14th edition from July 2-27, with the draw held last December in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Who are the current holders?

England
England were crowned champions of Europe in 2022 on home soil in London. / IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

England will prepare to defend their title after securing European glory in 2022, when an 110th minute winner from Chloe Kelly saw the nation clinch a 2-1 victory under the arch of Wembley Stadium in London.

The Lionesses have been drawn into Group D as they commence their title defence, set to face France, Wales and Netherlands this summer.

When is the Women's Euros?

The Women's Euros will take place between 2-27 July 2025.

Where is the Women's Euros?

The Women's Euros will be hosted in Switzerland, with eight venues set to hold matches across the duration of the tournament.

  • St. Jakob-Park, Basel
  • Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
  • Stade de Genève, Geneva
  • Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
  • Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
  • Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
  • Arena Thun, Thun
  • Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Which countries are in the Women's Euros?

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Switzerland

Spain

Germany

France

Norway

Portugal

Poland

England

Iceland

Belgium

Denmark

Wales

Finland

Italy

Sweden

England

How Does the Format Work?

The 16-team tournament will commence with the group stages, before the top two nations from each group progress through to the knockout phase.

The final two teams from each side of the draw will come head-to-head at Basel's St. Jakob's Park for the final on July 27.

The match schedule for the Women's Euros kicking of on July 2
16 nations will go head-to-head on Europe's biggest stage / UEFA

How to watch the Women's Euros?

The 2025 Women's Euros will be broadcasted live to fans in the U.S on Fox Sports.

READ THE LATEST WOMEN'S SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, ANALYSIS AND MORE

feed

Published
Jamie Spangher
JAMIE SPANGHER

Jamie Spangher is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer. She specializes in the coverage of the women's game, with a particular focus on the USWNT, England's Lionesses, as well as the Barclays Women's Super League.

Home/Soccer