UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Pricing, Availability and How to Get Your Tickets
In a little over five months, the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro will get underway in Switzerland.
England are the current holders of the competition having overcome Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley Stadium in London. Germany have won the tournament the most with eight titles since the inaugural tournament in 1984.
The next most successful nation is Norway with two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have both been crowned champions. 2023 World Cup winners Spain, along with France, will be among those hoping to win the trophy for the first time this summer.
Qualifying for the 2025 tournament concluded last fall with Poland and Wales set to make their debuts this year. 16 nations in total have qualified and the group stage draw was made back in December.
Who is hosting Euro 2025?
As mentioned, Switzerland will stage this year’s hosts for the most prestigious women’s soccer tournament in Europe. Eight host cities have been selected, including Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun.
The smallest capacity stadium is Arena Thun, which is located in a town on a lake in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland region. It has a capacity of 10,187 and will host a handful of the group stage matches.
The biggest stadium is St. Jakob-Park in Basel with a capacity of 35,689 and is the home of FC Basel. Switzerland will play their opening group game against Norway at the stadium, while it will also host one of the quarter-final games as well as the final.
When is Euro 2025?
Euro 2025 will kick off on July 2 with Group A’s opening round of fixtures. The group stage will conclude on July 13 with the final Group D games, which will see England, Wales, France and the Netherlands all in action.
The four quarterfinal matches will take place between 16-19 July followed by the semifinal games on July 22 and 23. Then, the final showdown in which the champion will be crowned will take place on Sunday, July 27.
How much do tickets cost?
The price of group stage category two tickets start at 25CHF (Swiss Franc) which equates to roughly $28. The most expensive category one ticket, for Switzerland’s opening game, is 90CHF or $100.
Category two tickets for the quarter-finals are semi-finals are also 25CHF ($28) and the most expensive category one tickets are 70CHF ($78). Tickets for the Euro 2025 final range from 30CHF ($33) for category three tickets to 90CHF ($100) for category one tickets.
Where can tickets be purchased?
Tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis and have been on sale since December. They can be purchased at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch.
UEFA have confirmed further tickets will be released in February 2025 with full details to come on their Women’s Euro website.