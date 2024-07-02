Uruguay Eliminates USMNT From Copa América With 1–0 Win
A controversial goal proved to be the deciding factor in sending the United States' men's national team home in the group stage of Copa América.
A 66th-minute goal by Mathías Olivera gave Uruguay a 1–0 victory over the U.S. on Monday night in Kansas City, Mo., earning Uruguay a Group C win and eliminating the Americans from advancing to the knockout stage.
The goal was contested, as it appeared Olivera was offsides before making contact with the ball. VAR reviewed the play, and ultimately allowed the goal to stand.
The USMNT managed 12 shots against Uruguay's eight, but could not come up with a breakthrough to level the scoring. In the other Group C matchup, Panama defeated Bolivia 3–1 to secure a spot as group runner-up and advance to the knockout round.
The result is the latest in a string of disappointing performances by the USMNT, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and was knocked out of the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. is one of the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup, which guarantees the team qualification.