Uruguay Players Fight With Colombia Fans In Ugly Scene After Copa America Semifinal
Uruguay lost to Colombia, 1-0, in Wednesday night's Copa America semifinal match that saw an absolutely wild scene break out after the final whistle as Uruguay players fought with Colombia fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
An emotional José María Giménez of Uruguay spoke with Fox Sports after the game, saying: “This is a disaster, our family was in danger. We had to get into the stands to get our loved ones out, with small newborn babies. There was not a single police officer and we were there standing up for our own.”
Colombia fans could be seen throwing drinks and punches at the players as security tried its best to stop what quickly became a violent scene.
Here's another angle:
Here's Giménez talking about what sparked the fight:
Colombia will face Argentina in the championship game on Sunday while Uruguay will play Canada in the third-place game on Saturday.