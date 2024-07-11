SI

Uruguay Players Fight With Colombia Fans In Ugly Scene After Copa America Semifinal

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Fans get into an altercation with players and staff from Uruguay after the Copa Armerica Semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Uruguay lost to Colombia, 1-0, in Wednesday night's Copa America semifinal match that saw an absolutely wild scene break out after the final whistle as Uruguay players fought with Colombia fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

An emotional José María Giménez of Uruguay spoke with Fox Sports after the game, saying: “This is a disaster, our family was in danger. We had to get into the stands to get our loved ones out, with small newborn babies. There was not a single police officer and we were there standing up for our own.”

Colombia fans could be seen throwing drinks and punches at the players as security tried its best to stop what quickly became a violent scene.

Colombia will face Argentina in the championship game on Sunday while Uruguay will play Canada in the third-place game on Saturday.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

