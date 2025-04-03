USA, Mexico Only Bid for 2031 Women's World Cup — UK Poised for 2035
The United States and Mexico are in line to host the 2031 Women's World Cup, with the United Kingdom poised to be the host in 2035, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
While the hosts of the upcoming tournaments will not be officially announced until next year, Infantino confirmed that there were no rival bids for 2031 and 2035.
Speaking on Thursday at a UEFA Congress in Belgrade, Serbia, Infantino announced: "I can also confirm that as part of the [Women's World Cup] bidding process, we received one bid for [20]31 and one bid, valid bid, I should add, for [20]35.
"The [20]31 bid is from the United States of America and potentially some other Concacaf members together. And the [20]35 bid is from Europe, from the home nations.
“The path is there for the Women’s World Cup to be taking place in [20]31 and [20]35 in some great countries, in some great nations, to boost even more the women’s football movement.”
Previously, the USA submitted a joint bid alongside Mexico for the 2027 Women's World Cup. However, that bid was withdrawn with a focus on resubmitting for 2031.
It is unclear how many other Concacaf nations will be included in the USA and Mexico bid. In March, The Athletic reported that Jamaica and Costa Rica were being considered.
For 2035, there was an expectation that Spain would launch a bid similar to their successful 2030 Men's World Cup bid that included Portugal and Morocco. However, Infantino's comments named the UK as the only active applicant for 2035.
Where will the next Women's World Cups be hosted?
- 2027: Brazil (Conmebol)
- 2031*: USA, Mexico & Others (Concacaf)
- 2035*: UK (Uefa)Not yet ratified by FIFA congress
When was the last time the USA hosted the Women's World Cup?
Should the USA's 2031 bid be ratified, then it will be the third time the nation has hosted the Women's World Cup.
The United States last hosted the Women's World Cup in 2003. That edition of the tournament was originally slated to be in China before a severe outbreak of the SARS virus saw the competition relocated.
Before that, the USA hosted in 1999. The USA's debut as a Women's World Cup host has been viewed as a catalyst for the tremendous development of the sport. More than 90,000 spectators watched the USA win in the final against China at the Rose Bowl in California.
When was the last time the Mexico hosted the Women's World Cup?
Mexico has never hosted an official FIFA Women's World Cup. Mexico has twice hosted the Men's World Cup (1970 and 1986), and will co-host the 2026 Men's World Cup alongside the USA and Canada.
However, there is a rich history of international women's soccer in Mexico. Mexico hosted the unofficial Women's World Cup in 1971 but the tournament was not officially recognized by FIFA. 110,000 watched Denmark triumph 3-0 over Mexico in the final in Mexico City.
When was the last time the UK hosted the Women's World Cup?
The UK has never hosted a Women's World Cup. England recently hosted a record-breaking 2022 Women's Euros, which saw the Lionesses defeat Germany in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
Should the 2035 bid get confirmed, then it will be the first time England has hosted a soccer World Cup of any kind since 1966.