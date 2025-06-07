USA 1–2 Turkiye: Player Ratings As USMNT Suffers Third Consecutive Defeat Under Mauricio Pochettino
For the second time in the last year, the U.S. men’s national team has lost three matches in a row, falling 2–1 to Türkiye.
After suffering shocking defeats to Panama and Canada in back-to-back 2025 Concacaf Nations League matches, the USMNT returned to action in its first of two international friendlies ahead of this summer’s Gold Cup. Even without so many of the Stars and Stripes' best players, including Christian Pulisic, the USMNT got off to a dream start against Türkiye.
Just 59 seconds into the fixture, Jack McGlynn curled home a sensational strike from distance to put the hosts up 1–0. The goal is just the second of the 21-year-old’s international career and came at a perfect time for a U.S. side that had previously found the back of the net just once in the last 180 minutes of soccer under Mauricio Pochettino.
The USMNT could not hold onto its lead for long, though. A poor clearance attempt from Johnny Cardoso inside the his own penalty area bounced off Arda Güler and past Matt Freese to bring Türkiye level in the 24th minute. Then, Kerem Aktürkoğlu gave his side the lead just three minutes later when he got himself on the end of a deflected block from Miles Robinson.
With his side down by a goal, Pochettino brought on Tyler Adams and Mark McKenzie at the start of the second half. Adams, in particular, brought some much-needed experience to the middle of the park and helped swing the game’s momentum back in the Stars and Stripes’ favor. The Bournemouth man created a golden chance for the USMNT in the 60th minute, sending a first-time cross right to an unmarked Malik Tillman in the middle of the box, but Tillman headed the ball right at Berke Özer.
Despite the USMNT’s much-improved performance in the second half, Pochettino’s squad could not find an equalizer in the remaining 45 minutes of the match. The loss is a disappointing result for a U.S. side looking to dethrone Mexico in the Gold Cup this summer, but the Stars and Stripes still put forth a better effort than in either of their two previous Concacaf Nations League defeats.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, the pressure is on Pochettino to find a way to get the USMNT back to winning ways.
Check out the USMNT’s player ratings below.
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Türkiye (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings provided by Fotmob*
Players
Ratings
GK: Matt Freese
6.2/10
RB: Alex Freeman
6.4/10
CB: Chris Richards
6.2/10
CB: Miles Robinson
5.7/10
LB: Max Arfsten
5.8/10
DM: Johnny Cardoso
4.6/10
DM: Luca de la Torre
6.2/10
RW: Jack McGlynn
7.3/10
AM: Malik Tillman
7.8/10
LW: Diego Luna
6.9/10
ST: Patrick Agyemang
5.5/10
SUB: Tyler Adams (46' for Cardoso)
6.8/10
SUB: Mark McKenzie (46' for Robinson)
6.4/10
SUB: Quinn Sullivan (65' for McGlynn)
5.8/10
SUB: Nathan Harriel (65' for Luna)
6.2/10
SUB: Haji Wright (65' for Arfsten)
6/10
SUB: Brian White (74' for Agyemang)
6.2/10