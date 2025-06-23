USMNT 2–1 Haiti: Player Ratings As USMNT Complete Perfect Gold Cup Group Stage
The U.S. men’s national team didn’t make it look easy, but secured a 2–1 win against Haiti to close out Group D play at the Concacaf Gold Cup with a perfect record.
After sitting tied at a goal apiece for nearly an hour, the USMNT found a winning goal from Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang in the 79th minute, after he timed his run and dribbled around Haitian goalkeeper Johnny Placide before slotting into the empty goal.
Despite Haiti’s No. 83 FIFA ranking, they pushed the Americans throughout the match. After Malik Tillman opened the scoring for head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the 10th minute by finishing a cross from Brendan Aaronson, Haiti pulled a goal back in the 19th minute, making the most of a turnover out of the back from goalkeeper Matt Freese.
For Tillman, it was his third goal in as many games this summer, as he began the showcase with some of the form he has had with PSV in the Netherlands, while wearing the USMNT kit.
After conceding, the USMNT seemed to settle into their game and saw out some late pressure from Haiti, especially on a late free kick, which caused no issues for Freese, who easily handled it.
With the victory, the U.S. secured the top spot in Group D and looks ahead to what will be a challenging knockout stage. The USMNT will take on either Mexico or Costa Rica in the quarterfinal.
Here are the player ratings from Sunday’s group stage finale.
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Haiti (4-2-3-1)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Matt Freese
5.7
LB: John Tolkin
7.6
CB: Tim Ream
7.3
CB: Chris Richards
6.7
RB: Alex Freeman
7.3
CDM: Luca de la Torre
7.5
CDM: Tyler Adams
7.3
LM: Malik Tillman
8.6
CM: Brendan Aaronson
7.6
RM: Quinn Sullivan
7.6
ST: Patrick Agyemang
7.9
SUB: Diego Luna (70' for Aaronson)
6.0
SUB: Jack McGlynn (70' for Sullivan)
6.2
SUB: Johnny Cardoso (81' for de la Torre)
N/A
SUB: Brian White (82' for Agyemang)
N/A
SUB: Paxten Aaronson (88' for Adams)
N/A
Haiti Player Ratings vs. USMNT (4-4-2)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Johny Placide
7.9
LB: Martin Experience
5.6
CB: Garven-Michee Metusala
6.7
CB: Ricardo Ade
6.4
RB: Carlens Arcus
6.4
LM: Ruben Providence
6.1
CM: Danley Jean Jacques
6.8
CM: Leverton Pierre
6.5
RM: Don Deedson Louicius
6.7
ST: Duckens Nazon
6.5
ST: Frantzdy Pierrot
6.6
SUB: Christopher Attys (46' for Louicius)
6.3
SUB: Dany Jean (80' for Nazon)
5.9
SUB: Mikael Cantave (88' for Providence)
N/A
SUB: Wilguens Paugain (88' for Arcus)
N/A