USMNT's Gold Cup Semifinal Opponent Confirmed After Major Upset
The U.S. men's national team are through to the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals after a thrilling affair with Costa Rica. While their next test was expected to be a grudge match, an underdog had something else in mind.
Guatemala, the 106th ranked FIFA country in the world, pulled off a massive upset defeating Canada at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. As such, the USMNT will have to wait to exact their revenge from the Concacaf Nations League third place match and face Guatemala in the next round.
Guatemala trailed early in the game after Jonathan David dispatched a penalty in the 29th minute. A Jacob Shaffelburg sending-off flipped the scrip in the second half as Rubio Rubin equalized. Luc De Fougerolles's missed penalty doomed Jesse Marsch's side in the shooutout as Guatemala celebrated one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
While the USMNT will be favored, much like how Canada were, in the semifinals, the pressure to advance remains. They were favored against Costa Rica, but struggled to dominate. Max Arfsten righted his wrong of conceding a first half penalty by assisting Diego Luna and scoring his first senior international goal, but the result didn't come easy.
Costa Rica equalized in the second half to force a decisive penalty shootout. A treat, albeit a nervy one, for fans in attendance for both games. Matt Freese made three major saves to deny Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo and Andy Rojas making up for a Sebastian Berhalter miss and John Tolkin's saved attempt. Damion Downs scored the final attempt of the game to push the USMNT over the line.
If they defeat Guatemala, they'll face the winner of Mexico and Honduras. The former dispatched guest nation Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals while the latter pulled off their own upset eliminating Panama.