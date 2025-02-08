USMNT's Johnny Cardoso Sports First of a Kind Marine Algae Kit for Real Betis
U.S. men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso has some new threads with Real Betis.
The Spanish club, which also recently added former Columbus Crew SC superstar Cucho Hérnandez, unveiled the kit made partially from invasive algae, raising awareness of the Andalucian coast's ecological crisis.
Cardoso, who has been with Betis since joining in Dec. 2023 from the Brazilian top-flight side SC Internacional, donned the shirt at the club’s launch. The new kit, part of the club’s “Without Blue, There is no Green” campaign, is made out of recycled plastic from the ocean and fabric created from the brown algae called Rugulopteryx okamurae.
The algae’s spread has been detrimental to the area, impacting significant regions of the Mediterranean and causing disruptions to fishing, tourism and biodiversity, most notably on the coastline between Algeciras and Tarifa, where the club launched the kit.
They’ll wear the new kit at their next “Forever Green” initiative match against Real Sociedad on Feb. 16.
Fresh kit, fresh contract
Ahead of participating in the club’s new kit release, Cardoso earned himself a new contract with the La Liga club, signing through 2030. With Cardoso in midfield, Betis are 10th in La Liga through 22 matches in 2024–25 and remain in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Capped 15 times with the USMNT, Cardoso has scored twice and added three assists in 44 first-team appearances with Betis, earning reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wolves in the English Premier League.
That interest from Tottenham may still be alive despite the ink barely being dry on the new contract. After triggering a preferential option for €25 million, the north London club would have the ability to agree to personal terms and try to work out a deal with Betis in the early portion of the summer transfer window, even with Cardoso’s new buyout clause set at €80 million.
Used mainly as a shield in front of a back four, Cardoso’s attacking impact has not been immense in midfield, with two goals and three assists through 44 first-team matches. Yet, that shutdown ability might intrigue Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs to work out a contract with the newly signed midfielder.
Parley taking next step in sustainability kits
While the new kit might be the flashiest, Real Betis has worn sustainability kits through the last four seasons. At the same time, the club’s new kit, manufactured by Hummel, is far from the first made in part by the environmental organization Parley for the Oceans.
In the past, Parley has helped manufacture Adidas kits for each Major League Soccer team. On Earth Day 2017, they debuted their recycled ocean plastic kits for New York City FC, Orlando City SC, LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC.