USMNT Legends Name Preferred Starting Lineups for 2026 FIFA World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America edges closer with every passing day following the conclusions of the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. The next major tournament that happens on U.S., Canadian and Mexican soil will be the biggest sporting event in the world.
The former still has more questions than answers pertaining to best XI, who starts where and how far this team can go in the competition.
Tim Howard and Landon Donovan, two USMNT legends, gave their preferred starting lineups on their Unfiltered Soccer podcast.
Tim Howard's USMNT Starting XI in 2026 (4-4-1-1)
- GK: Zack Steffen
- RB: Sergiño Dest
- CB: Chris Richards
- CB: Tim Ream
- LB: Antonee Robinson
- RM: Tim Weah
- CM: Tyler Adams
- CM: Weston McKennie
- LM: Malik Tillman
- AM: Christian Pulisic
- ST: Folarin Balogun
Landon Donovan's USMNT Starting XI in 2026 (4-3-3)
- GK: Zack Steffen
- RB: Sergiño Dest
- CB: Chris Richards
- CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers
- LB: Antonee Robinson
- CDM: Tyler Adams
- CDM: Weston McKennie
- CAM: Malik Tillman
- RW: Christian Pulisic
- ST: Ricardo Pepi
- LW: Tim Weah
Key similarities between the two include most of the defense, midfield and attacking options. Both went for Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen in goal despite only making his return to international play back in January after losing the starting job to Matt Turner.
Matt Freese was solid in-between the sticks during the Gold Cup, but both preferred Steffen which might foreshadow how Mauricio Pochettino proceeds next year.
Donovan gave himself an out including McKennie on the basis of questioning the player’s motivation. If McKennie isn't up to snuff, Donovan would like to see Tanner Tessmann next to Adams. Donovan preferred Carter-Vickers over Ream, but the defense outside of left center back was the same. Formation aside, the only personnel difference otherwise in their lineups was the No. 9.
Howard spoke with Sports Illustrated during the Gold Cup and further highlighted that the striker position is still the biggest area of concern. Balogun gained notoriety when he changed his national allegiance to the U.S., but Donovan still prefers PSV Eindhoven forward Pepi. The Eredivisie star is returning from injury as he looks to impress Pochettino ahead of 2026.