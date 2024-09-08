USMNT Loses to Canada on Home Soil for the First Time in Almost Six Decades
On Saturday, the United States made men's soccer history—in extremely unwanted fashion.
The American lost 2–1 to Canada on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City—the United States's first loss to the Canadians on home soil since July 6, 1957.
Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg commenced Canada's scoring, tallying his fourth career international goal in the 17th minute. Forward Jonathan David doubled the Canadian lead in the 58th, and the Americans were only able to muster midfielder Luca de la Torre's goal in the 66th minute.
The game was the first of two friendlies the United States will play during this international break.
The Americans will play New Zealand on Tuesday; after that, they're scheduled to meet Panama on Oct. 12 and Mexico on Oct. 15.
It is widely believed that the United States will soon finalize the hiring of veteran boss Mauricio Pochettino as its next manager. Mikey Varas led the Americans in Saturday's friendly.