‘Emotional’—USMNT’s Matt Turner Stars in MLS Return, Carles Gil Makes Revolution History
Matt Turner is back in MLS, and back with the clean sheets.
After a tumultuous few seasons in Europe, and a recent transfer saga between Premier League side Nottingham Forest, Ligue 1 club Lyon and the New England Revolution, the U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper began to find some stability on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
While Turner had struggled to find playing time during spells at Arsenal, Forest and Crystal Palace since leaving the Revolution in 2021, it was like no time had passed, as he started in a 2–0 win against D.C. United.
“It was pretty emotional walking out for me,” Turner said after the match. “Just being back in the stadium, feeling the love from the warmup, to before the game, to everything, I love it here. I love New England, it’s really like home for me.”
Neither New England nor D.C. are likely playoff teams this season, sitting 11th and 15th in the Eastern Conference after the match, but it was still a homecoming of sorts for Turner, and some much needed stability.
The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year made three stops, as the Revolution snapped a nine-game winless run. It also ensured an upbeat occasion for the alumni in the building, which included club greats such as Alexis Lalas, Taylor Twellman, Gustavo Bou and many others.
Meanwhile, the stops also allowed Carles Gil to have his record-breaking moment come in a victory, as his ninth goal of the season pushed him past the attending Twellman for most goal contributions in club history with 130.
“For me, it was more than just showing up, but also understanding that there’s something to achieve, something to do. So, I want to put in good performances,” Turner added. “I was really happy to be here for Carles. He’s such an unassuming, quiet guy, but he is a leader. He’s a leader in the way that he cares, and in the way that he always contributes with goals and assists.”
“He’s just such an amazing player and such an amazing talent. I think there’s no one more deserving to have that record for this club right now.”
Consistency For All in Final Stretch
As much as the Revolution needed a jolt to their play this season under head coach Caleb Porter, Turner also needed the regular minutes to earn back his starting role with the USMNT ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While 2025 began with Turner as the outright starter, a lack of playing time in Europe, and dismal performances at the Concacaf Nations League in March saw him surrender the role to New York City FC’s Matt Freese at the summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
Although the move to MLS may have been seen as a downgrade, it’s allowing him to play regular minutes and also return to a club and environment where he knows he can thrive.
At the same time, a little bit of form could re-ignite the USMNT goalkeeper battle with Turner and Freese jockeying for the role alongside Chicago Fire FC’s Chris Brady, and Zack Steffen of the Colorado Rapids, among others.
“You could see in the first couple of crosses, he comes to the edge of the box and plucks it. He makes a couple of key saves, a big one in the first half...his presence, his distribution, really helped us,” Porter said of Turner, even as the Revolution sit eight points out of a playoff spot with nine matches remaining.
“This is a good three points... It feels good, but we've gotta do it again next week. We've gotta find a way against a really talented team with really talented players, but I think our group can do it.”