USMNT Player Ratings vs. Paraguay: Returning Star Shines Bright

Gio Reyna scored four minutes into his return with the U.S. men’s national team.

Max Mallow

Gio Reyna (left) and Folarin Balogun (right) celebrate the second USMNT goal of the night.
Gio Reyna (left) and Folarin Balogun (right) celebrate the second USMNT goal of the night. / Ira L. Black/USSF/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team defeated Paraguay 2–1 at Subaru Park in a positive start to the November international break.

Headlining the action was Gio Reyna in his first start since the 2024 Copa América. The talented midfielder scored the first goal on the night just four minutes in. His first headed goal for club or country was quickly erased as Paraguay responded through Álex Arce.

A less-eventful second half had some life injected when Reyna combined with Folarin Balogun for the game-winning goal.

Despite the friendly setting, the match was competitive and things got chippy between the two sides early. Tensions boiled over near the final whistle as a coming together between Alex Freeman and Gustavo Gomez over the ball caused the benches to clear.

Overall, a performance that Mauricio Pochettino will be proud of given the effort shown. This USMNT team has heart and grit.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Paraguay (3-4-3)

Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson
Reyna (left) scored his first headed goal for club and country. / Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob

GK: Matt Freese6.2: The NYCFC man was helpless on the goal conceded. Other than that, it was a quiet night. He was forced into two saves in the second half.

CB: Joe Scally7.3: A solid showing at right center back in Scally’s return. With the talent ahead of him as a wing back, Scally likely needs to fight for minutes in the back three.

CB: Miles Robinson7.4: Lost track of Arce for the equalizer in the first half. Didn’t offer the same presence Chris Richards often does in the role, but kept things ticking in possession.

CB: Tim Ream (c)7.5: Outside of the first goal, the veteran was assured at the back.

RM: Sergiño Dest6.5: Active going forward, but lacked that final bit of quality to create big chances. Overall a decent showing for the PSV right back in a more advanced role.

CM: Tanner Tessmann7.5: A strong performance from the Lyon midfielder. Tessmann looks like a real contender for starting minutes in the 2026 World Cup.

CM: Cristian Roldan6.8: Quietly went about his business in a midfield pivot. Roldan will want his first-half shot on goal back given he was given the ball on a platter.

LM: Max Arfsten8.4: The rise of Max Arfsten has softened the blow of Antonee Robinson’s absence. The Columbus Crew wingback has questions to answer defensively, but there’s no doubting his attacking presence off the left.

RW: Gio Reyna8.3: What a reintroduction for Reyna. A goal inside four minutes and a decisive cross that led to the second-half goal. Pochettino has a headache on his hands if Reyna shows up against Uruguay.

ST: Folarin Balogun7.4: Pressed high, but struggled for service for much of the game. Scored the game-winner before coming off in the second half.

LW: Brenden Aaronson6.7: A frustrating night for Aaronson. Consistently on the ball, but also lacking that final moment of quality on numerous occasions. Drew three fouls, but also lost the most amount of duels (9).

Substitutes

Rating

Diego Luna (67’ for Scally)

5.9

Alex Freeman (67’ for Dest)

6.4

Ricardo Pepi (75’ for Balogun)

6.2

Aidan Morris (75’ for Roldan)

6.4

Timothy Tillman (75’ for Reyna)

6.4

Sebastian Berhalter (80’ for Aaronson)

6.1

Subs not used: Jonathan Klinsmann (GK), Patrick Schulte (GK), Roman Celentano (GK), Auston Trusty, Mark McKenzie, John Tolkin, Haji Wright

Paraguay (4-3-3)

Starting XI: Orlando Gill (GK); Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Blas Riveros, Júnior Alonso; Damián Bobadilla, Diego Gómez, Miguel Almirón; Julio Enciso, Álex Arce, Diego González

Subs used: Ramón Sosa, Braian Ojeda, Antonio Sanabria, Lucas Romero

Player of the Match: Max Arfsten (USMNT)

USMNT 2–1 Paraguay—How it Unfolded at Subaru Park

Folarin Balogun
Balogun (center right) scored the game-winner. / Ira L. Black/USSF/Getty Images

All eyes were on Reyna to begin the game. How would the playmaker respond to the opportunity given?

The early passages of play saw the USMNT press high as they established their shape. They won a corner less than five minutes in which led to a chaotic moment in the box. As the ball bounced around, it eventually made its way out to Arfsten who played in a tantalizing cross. Reyna rose tall and headed the ball past Gill for the opening goal.

His nonchalant celebration might have given off a calm and collected scene, but there was also a sense of relief on Reyna’s face.

The good feeling was quickly wiped away though as Paraguay responded swiftly. Miguel Almirón played a deadly cross which Arce had no issue heading past Freese. Pochettino will be unhappy with the nature of the goal conceded given his defense fell asleep right after scoring.

Roldan had a golden opportunity to put the USMNT back in front around the 20th minute after a dangerous run from Dest, but his effort went right at Gill.

The rest of the first half saw tempers flare a bit as fouls and yellow cards started to pile up, though neither goalkeeper was truly threatened. The USMNT finished the half with 11 fouls, the most in the Pochettino era.

USMNT vs. Paraguay
Both benches came together late in the match ending the night on a sour note. / Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Much of the second half lacked attacking quality from both sides. The hosts dominated possession, but any time the ball was moved around the box Paraguay were quick and decisive with closing down passing and shooting lanes. Dest had a sight at goal in the 65th minute, but his left-footed effort flew over the bar in his last action of the game.

The USMNT finally found the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute after some brilliant play from Balogun and Reyna. The Monaco striker held the ball up well, laid it off for Reyna as he played it back into the box. A fortunate, slight deflection benefitted the USMNT as Balogun was finally rewarded after a relatively quiet night.

Substitutes Timothy Tillman, Diego Luna and Ricardo Pepi nearly combined for a third after coming on, but the latter could not get his feet right in a major moment.

On the verge of stoppage time, Blas Riveros played a dangerous ball across the face of the USMNT goal which nearly deflected in for an own goal.

Tension throughout the night finally hit a breaking point near the final whistle as Alex Freeman and Gustavo Gómez fought over the ball. The tussle led to both benches clearing and unused Paraguayan substitute Omar Alderete receiving a red card.

USMNT vs. Paraguay Halftime Stats

Statistic

USMNT

Paraguay

Possession

54%

46%

Expected Goals (xG)

0.45

0.56

Total Shots

4

3

Shots on Target

2

1

Big Chances

1

1

Pass Accuracy

88%

87%

Fouls

11

7

Corners

2

1

USMNT vs. Paraguay Full Time Stats

Statistic

USMNT

Paraguay

Possession

56%

44%

Expected Goals (xG)

1.10

0.71

Total Shots

8

8

Shots on Target

3

3

Big Chances

3

1

Pass Accuracy

86%

81%

Fouls

13

12

Corners

5

9

Published |Modified
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an associate editor for Sports Illustrated, primarily working on the SI FC brand.

