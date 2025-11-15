Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to Groundbreaking MLS Change
Mauricio Pochettino has described the decision for Major League Socer (MLS) to align its calendar to run parallel with the biggest leagues in the world as a “great step forward.”
On Thursday, all MLS owners gathered together and voted to green light a changing of the calendar that will come into effect for the 2027–28 season. Soon after the switch up was made official, the U.S. men’s national team boss shared his thoughts on the decision.
“For sure, this is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world,” Pochettino said (via MLS). “The ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs.
“This also extends beyond the senior national teams, it will allow us to have access to the youth national team players during critical periods of international competition, further advancing their development.”
Pochettino Congratulates MLS on Calendar Change
Speaking on the eve of the USMNT’s friendly match against Paraguay, Pochettino was asked again to share his opinion on the MLS calendar change. This time, the Argentine manager was even more praiseful in his response.
“My reaction is: well done,” Pochettino said. “Congratulations, fantastic, I think great decision. What we can do from my personal view and the [U.S. soccer] federation is to show our support. It’s a great decision.
“I think it’s going to be good for MLS, good for soccer in the U.S. and I agree with the decision. I’m happy because, with me here or not, I think it’s a good decision for soccer.
“The feeling is going to be like were competing here in the U.S. like we are in Europe, that is always the reference. We are in a process to evolve and develop. The best way to grow in the sport is to see the principal leagues [in the world], how they act and how they are doing things.”
Former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter and Stars and Stripes legend Clint Dempsey also praised MLS for the groundbreaking change, with the latter saying: “Having MLS on the same timetable as the rest of the world is great.
“Whether you’re in MLS, Europe, or anywhere else, being aligned means players are sharper when they get called into camp and it’s easier for everyone—players, coaches, and fans—to follow the game year-round.