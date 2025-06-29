USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Costa Rica: Consistency from Pochettino
The U.S. men’s national team will fight for a spot in the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal on Sunday, when they take on Costa Rica in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the quarterfinal.
After topping the group stage with wins against Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti, the USMNT enters the matchup confident, especially having now established an identity with the players included in the Gold Cup roster.
While taking down former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Costa Rica won’t be easy for head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s group, they are the favorites and will hope to continue building towards the country’s eighth Gold Cup title.
With kickoff set for 7 pm ET, here’s how the USMNT could line up against Los Ticos.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Costa Rica (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese—The New York City FC goalkeeper kept two clean sheets in the group stage in his first spell of games as the USMNT starter.
LB: Alex Freeman—The Orlando City SC youngster has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in MLS and at the Gold Cup.
CB: Chris Richards—Already experienced in knockout games from winning the FA Cup with Crystal Palace, Richards will hope to bring that elimination form to the Gold Cup quarterfinal.
CB: Tim Ream—Despite his dipping form with Charlotte FC, Tim Ream has had an outstanding performance at the back with the U.S. at the Gold Cup.
LB: Max Arfsten—Playing slightly out of his usual position, Arfsten’s style has suited head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s system.
CDM: Sebastian Berhalter—The son of former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, Sebastian Berhalter was clutch for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their run to the Concacaf Champions Cup Final. Can he do it for the Stars and Stripes?
CDM: Luca de la Torre—The San Diego FC defensive midfielder has been an integral transition piece to the USMNT this summer.
RM: Jack McGlynn—After impressing in the pre-Gold Cup friendlies against Switzerland and Turkïye, McGlynn’s form has dipped in a wide position, but his shot strikes fear in opponents.
CM: Malik Tillman—With three goals so far at the Gold Cup, Tillman has been the USMNT’s top player at the tournament.
LM: Diego Luna—Luna has established himself as a bona fide star with the USMNT and should have a spot on next year’s World Cup roster.
ST: Patrick Agyemang—Despite some inconsistencies, Agyemang has five goals in nine games for the USMNT and sees himself linked with English Championship side, Derby County.