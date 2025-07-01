USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Guatemala: A Golden Opportunity to Make Gold Cup Final
The U.S. men's national team is one win away from making the Concacaf Gold Cup final. Mauricio Pochettino's side avoided heartbreak dispatching Costa Rica in a quarterfinal penalty shootout, but at the same time built belief that a trophy this summer is possible.
Their run might not be paved with the revenge they sought coming in given Canada was upset by Guatemala. But, the team should look at the semifinals as a big opportunity. Mexico still likely awaits in the final if they both get there, but the USMNT will be heavily favored against their semifinal opponent.
Matt Freese continues to make a name for himself this summer assuming starting goalkeeper responsibilities. He made crucial saves in the shootout and should keep starting Gold Cup games. Perhaps a changing of the guard given we haven't seen Matt Turner this summer.
Here's how the USMNT could line up against Guatemala in the Gold Cup semifinals.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Guatemala (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese—The New York City FC goalkeeper came up big in the penalty shootout and is poised to start however many games the USMNT play in this tournament.
RB: Alex Freeman—Freeman continues to make a case for himself next summer as Pochettino's starting right back this summer.
CB: Chris Richards—Richards has vocally made a point to be one of the leaders of this squad.
CB: Tim Ream—Ream should continue starting this summer, but fans want to see more assurance at the back and cleaner moments of playing out of the back.
LB: Max Arfsten—Arfsten could've let his head drop after conceding a penalty in the first half. The Columbus Crew player rebounded by assisting an equalizer and scoring his first
DM: Sebastian Berhalter—Berhalter missed his penalty in the shootout, and his father's reaction in the crowd went viral. But, Pochettino should keep him in here and give him another game.
DM: Tyler Adams—The veteran leader of the group. Adams patrols midfield looking to book USMNT's spot in the final.
RM: Jack McGlynn—McGlynn came off the bench against Costa Rica, but he should get a start in the next round.
AM: Malik Tillman—Tillman took a beating against Costa Rica in what was a very physical game. But, he's the best option in the 10 and needs to start.
LM: Diego Luna—Luna scored the equalizer against Costa Rica as he continues to build his brand as a fan-favorite.
ST: Brian White—If there's going to be a change in the lineup, Pochettino could insert the Vancouver Whitecaps striker up top. Patrick Agyemang certainly causes problems up front, but Pochettino could want a different look against Guatemala.