USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Panama: International Friendly
All eyes will be on the U.S. men's national team friendly clash against Panama this weekend to see Mauricio Pochettino take the touchline for the first time as the team's new head coach.
The Stars and Stripes' last two encounters against Panama didn't exactly go to plan. Juventus forward Tim Weah—who's set to miss the upcoming match through injury—was sent off as the USMNT fell 2–1 in the 2024 Copa América group stage. In the summer of 2023, USMNT was unable to get past Panama in the Gold Cup semi finals, coming up short on penalty kicks.
Although it might be a friendly match on paper, USA might have a chip on its shoulder to get one back over its CONCACAF foes while players will be eager to impress the new boss in the dugout.
Given the current available players in Pochettino's first squad as head coach, it seems like he'll more than likely roll with a 4-3-3 setup potentially playing Christian Pulisic on the right-hand side to integrate rising star Malik Tillman into the frontline. With Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards out through injury, ex-Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson could take his place in defense next to the veteran Tim Ream.
Here's how Pochettino's XI could look in his first match as USMNT boss.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Panama (4-3-3)
GK: Matt Turner—The experienced shot-stopper didn't have the best time at this summer's Copa América and is still waiting to play his first minutes on loan at Palace. However, Pochettino will want to get a good look at him before casting him aside with players like Patrick Schulte, Gabriel Slonina and Zack Steffen eagerly awaiting their chance to get in between the sticks.
RB: Joe Scally—The 21-year-old should keep his place in the side with Sergiño Dest still out with an ACL injury. Scally's versatility could help him become a key player for Pochettino as he's started all six of Borussia Mönchengladbach's Bundesliga matches.
CB: Miles Robinson—Robinson is still hoping to make that leap to Europe in the near future after impressing in his first season with his new team FC Cincinnati. He should get the nod in the heart of the defense.
CB: Tim Ream—The Charlotte FC defender's international career is going to come to an end sooner rather than later but Pochettino will want to see what he's working with in Ream. It's unlikely that Ream plays a starting role in the 2026 World Cup but he might be a useful squad player to mentor younger players in the camp in the buildup to the tournament on home soil.
LB: Antonee Robinson—Robinson continues to be a key player in Marco Silva's Fulham side in the Premier League and that theme should continue in the USMNT setup. It will be difficult for any defender to upend Robinson from the starting XI regardless of who's on the touchline.
CM: Brenden Aaronson—The Leeds United midfielder gets a start with some freedom to get forward and create in the attacking third.
CM: Weston McKennie—The former Schalke 04 and Leeds United player is typically one of the first names on the team sheet. His work rate is what really makes the team tick and Pochettino will look to get the best out of him.
CM: Yunus Musah—While Pochettino said that it's important for USMNT players to be getting regular minutes at their respective clubs, Musah just might be an exception. The young midfielder might be a little rusty from the start but his talent should shine through alongside McKennie and Cardoso.
RW: Christian Pulisic—The 26-year-old's red-hot start to the new season should be more than enough to keep him in the team. Pulisic typically plays out on the right-wing for AC Milan—where he's managed six goals in nine appearances so far this term—and Pochettino could look to utilize him in the same space on the international stage.
ST: Josh Sargent—Sargent should get the chance to lead the line with Folarin Balogun potentially missing out through injury. He's started the season off well for Norwich City with seven goal contributions and hopes to translate that to the USMNT this international break.
LW: Malik Tillman—If there's one young player who deserves more minutes in the USMNT setup, it's Malik Tillman. The 22-year-old should be in line for more minutes this international break with Gio Reyna and Weah both unavailable for selection. He's tallied four goals in eight appearances for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie.