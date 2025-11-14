USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay: Three Fringe Players Get Major Opportunity
The U.S. men’s national team take on Paraguay in the first of two November friendlies as 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation ramps up.
After a positive October camp with results against Ecuador and Australia, manager Mauricio Pochettino is without numerous stars. Players like Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie and Chris Richards were not selected for the two November friendlies. To make matters worse, veteran midfielder Tyler Adams had to pull out with an injury.
For every player absent, however, there’s fringe players looking to further make their cases for a roster spot next year. Particularly in midfield given Pochettino has yet to settle on a favored pivot. And, there’s Gio Reyna to consider with him back with the USMNT for the first time since March.
Here’s how the USMNT’s XI could look like against Paraguay.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay (3-4-3)
GK: Matt Freese—The New York City FC goalkeeper looks set to be the starting goalkeeper for 2026 barring an unforeseen drop in form.
CB: Miles Robinson—Fresh off eliminating MLS rival Columbus Crew from the playoffs, the FC Cincinnati defender gets the nod.
CB: Mark McKenzie—McKenzie made one substitute appearance back in October, but should start with Chris Richards absent.
CB: Tim Ream—Ream should see the bulk of minutes in the left center back role during this camp. The 38-year-old has been a consistent name in Pochettino XIs.
RWB: Alex Freeman—The MLS Young Player of the Year has been a standout performer, flying up and down the right flank.
CM: Tanner Tessmann—Pochettino has favored Tessmann in a box-to-box midfield role since taking over. The 24-year-old is in line for another opportunity given Tyler Adams had to withdraw from camp.
CM: Cristian Roldan—Roldan is fully focused on earning a 2026 World Cup roster spot after the Seattle Sounders were eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs.
LWB: Max Arfsten—Pochettino took credit earlier in the week for developing Arfsten in the wake of Antonee Robinson’s absence. The Columbus Crew product is more effective as a wingback looking to get forward.
RW: Gio Reyna—This is a big camp for Reyna. With Tim Weah and Malik Tillman both absent, the Borussia Mönchengladbach player gets a big opportunity to endear himself to Pochettino.
ST: Folarin Balogun—Balogun recently scored his first career Champions League goal and was one of the best USMNT players last camp.
LW: Diego Luna—Another MLS product, Luna has been a fan-favorite in multiple camps this year. He should see notable playing time against Paraguay and Uruguay on the left.