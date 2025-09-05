USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea: Pulisic Returns After Missing Gold Cup
The U.S. men’s national team hits the pitch on Saturday as they welcome South Korea to Harrison, New Jersey and Sports Illustrated Stadium for the first of two September friendlies.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino called up a stronger squad for this window, reintroducing several of the European-based players who missed out on the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, which the U.S. lost in the final to Mexico.
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic returns to the squad, as does in-form Norwich City striker Josh Sargent and AS Monaco front man, Folarin Balogun.
But, how will Pochettino line up his side against LAFC star Son Heung-min and South Korea?
Here’s how Sports Illustrated thinks it could look.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese—After impressing at the Gold Cup, Freese has the inside track for the U.S. starting position to end 2025.
RB: Sergiño Dest—The PSV Eindhoven defender is back in the American squad after returning from an injury which held him out of the Gold Cup.
CB: Chris Richards—Fresh off his second trophy with Crystal Palace, Richards comes into the USMNT picture as a fixture at center back.
CB: Tim Ream—A veteran presence at the back, Ream has been crucial in Charlotte FC’s historic eight-match winning streak in MLS action.
LB: Max Arfsten—Despite not playing as a fullback with Columbus Crew SC, Arfsten seems to be the top-choice for Pochettino in the USMNT with Antonee Robinson absent.
DM: Tyler Adams—The AFC Bournemouth midfielder makes his way back into the U.S. squad after impressing at the Gold Cup.
DM: Luca de la Torre—A key part of San Diego FC, De la Torre has helped make the Chrome and Azul one of the best MLS expansion teams ever
RM: Timothy Weah—Having recently moved to Marseille, Weah will look to bring a new look to the wide areas for the USMNT.
CM: Diego Luna—A bright spot from the Gold Cup, Luna has eight goals and two assists with Real Salt Lake this season.
LM: Christian Pulisic—After controversially missing the Gold Cup, Pulisic returns to the USMNT and should instantly play a critical role.
ST: Josh Sargent—With five goals in four matches, Sargent will look to bring his Norwich City form from the English Championship to the international stage.