USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Turkey: Pochettino Must Elevate Rising Talent
The U.S. men’s national team is set to kick off their summer with a friendly against Turkey in East Hartford, Connecticut, as they continue to build towards next summer’s World Cup.
While head coach Mauricio Pochettino won’t be able to turn to many of his usual European-based players, including Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, he will have a chance to see some new faces fighting for roles in the squad.
The friendly against Turkey comes ahead of another friendly against Switzerland, before the USMNT take on the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where they will face Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti in the group stage.
Here’s how Pochettino could line up the Americans tomorrow afternoon.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Turkey (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Turner—Fresh off a season as a backup with Crystal Palace, Turner leads an injury-ridden American goalkeeper group.
RB: Alex Freeman—One of the most dynamic young players in MLS, the 20-year-old has five goal contributions for Orlando City this season.
CB: Chris Richards—A key piece of Crystal Palace in their FA Cup winning run, Richards is one of the few European standouts on this summer's roster.
CB: Tim Ream—The veteran defender has played 14 matches for Charlotte FC this season, helping them to an 8-8-1 record.
LB: Max Arfsten—Recently linked with a move to Ligue 1's Toulouse, Arfsten has been a star on head coach Wilfried Nancy's Columbus Crew SC for several seasons.
CDM: Jonny Cardoso—Despite losing to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League Final with Real Betis, Cardoso had a standout year with the Spanish side and has been linked to Atlético Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.
CDM: Tyler Adams—A key member of AFC Bournemouth's midfield, Adams is likely to captain the American team throughout this summer.
RM: Diego Luna—A diminutive midfielder, Luna impressed in an otherwise forgettable Concacaf Nations League for the USMNT and has eight goals and two assists to lead Real Salt Lake in MLS.
CM: Malik Tillman—A lynchpin in PSV's title-winning season, Tillman will play in the heart of the American attack.
LM: Haji Wright—Back in the U.S. squad after injury, Haji Wright could play in a less familiar wide role, looking to bring the form that helped him score 12 goals for Coventry City this season, to the international stage.
ST: Brian White—The Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker has turned heads all season with 16 goals in 21 matches in all competitions, and should get an opportunity in attack for the USMNT.