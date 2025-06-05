USMNT 2025 Gold Cup Roster: Christian Pulisic Among Several Key Absentees
Mauricio Pochettino named his 26-player U.S. men’s national team roster for the 2025 Gold Cup, and it does not include many of the Stars and Stripes’ best players.
After a poor semifinals exit in the Concacaf Nations League, the USMNT is turning its attention to this summer’s Gold Cup. The Stars and Stripes last won the tournament in 2021 and will be eager to dethrone the defending champions, Mexico.
Pochettino will be without almost his entire starting XI, though, for the all-important tournament. Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun, Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest are all sitting out of the competition due to injury or personal reasons. Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna are also unavailable as their clubs are slated to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The former Tottenham manager will rely on veterans like Matt Turner, Tim Ream and Tyler Adams to get the USMNT over the line in the United States and Canada this summer. Pochettino also called up 15 MLS players, including Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White, who is tied for third in the MLS Golden Boot race.
The roster features fresh faces as well; defenders Alex Freeman and Quinn Sullivan, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and forward Damion Downs all earned their first-ever call-ups for the USMNT.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, the pressure will be on the Stars and Stripes to put in an impressive performance this summer after failing to meet expectations over the last year.
Full USMNT Roster for 2025 Gold Cup
Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)
Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards: Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Damion Downs (FC Köln), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps), Haji Wright (Coventry City)