USMNT Record First Draw Against Brazil in Allstate Continental Clásico
The United States men's national soccer team made history on Wednesday after drawing against Brazil in the Allstate Continental Clásico, the first time the team has ever recorded a draw against the Brazilians.
In 19 previous meetings, the U.S. held a 1–18–0 record against Brazil, but the Americans were able to come away with a surprising "victory" on Wednesday evening in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium.
Brazil winger and the nation's newest No. 10, Rodrygo, scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, though it was almost the United States who opened the scoring. Yunus Musah blasted a glorious strike from outside the box that careened off the crossbar in the fifth minute of the game.
Christian Pulisic scored a world-class equalizer in the 26th minute after winning a free kick just outside of the box. The 25-year-old lined up a beautiful strike to the bottom left corner that beat Alisson Becker to make the score 1–1.
The USMNT had a handful of other scoring chances in the second half, but Alisson did well to deny them a go-ahead goal on multiple occasions, culminating in the draw.
The Americans played confidently and never lacked belief throughout the 90 minutes, earning what will go down as a historic draw against one of their fiercest foes. It's a significant improvement from their previous result, a 5–1 defeat against Colombia, leading up to the 2024 Copa America tournament.