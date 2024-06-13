Christian Pulisic's Incredible Free Kick Goal vs. Brazil Left Fans in Awe
The United States men's soccer team took on Brazil in the Allstate Continental Clásico on Wednesday night, and Christian Pulisic had the crowd roaring early in the first half after scoring a breathtaking free kick goal.
After drawing a free kick just outside the box, Pulisic lined up for a direct attempt at goal. Rather than go over the wall from such a short distance, "Captain America" opted to shoot it low, firing home a beautiful strike into the bottom left corner of the net, just past the outstretched arms of the diving Alisson Becker.
The stunning free kick goal in the 26th minute equalized the score at 1–1 after Brazilian No. 10 Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 17th minute.
The soccer world was left in awe by Pulisic's sensational strike as fans on social media celebrated the prolific goal.