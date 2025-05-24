USMNT‘s Richy Ledezma Set to Leave Eredivisie‘s PSV for Liga MX, per Report
American midfielder and defender Richy Ledezma is making his way back to North America from Europe, reports have revealed.
ESPN states the 24-year-old is set to join Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara this summer, after his contract with Dutch first division side PSV Eindhoven expires. By joining Chivas, he will become one of the few Americans to play for them, given the club’s commitment to only featuring Mexican citizens.
Ledezma has been at PSV since 2020, but has not featured as regularly as many had hoped, scoring twice in 38 appearances for the Eredivisie club, while also being sent out on loan in 2023 to New York City FC.
ESPN reported that PSV had offered Ledezma an extension, but that he opted to hop back over the Atlantic and sign a four-year deal with the Mexican giants.
Fellow Liga MX side Club América as well as other European clubs had reported interest in bringing him in, but were not able to lure him away from Chivas.
While Ledezma looks to be on his way to joining Chivas, his international future remains unclear. He has represented the U.S. men’s national team at the senior level once, in a friendly against Panama in November 2024, and has also played for the American youth national teams.
Eligible for Mexico Through Parents
Ledezma is eligible to represent El Tri through Mexican parents, and because he has not been capped in a competitive fixture with the USMNT, is still eligible to represent his family’s country.
Previously used as an attacking midfielder with PSV and the Real Salt Lake Academy squads, PSV transitioned Ledezma into a right back and right midfielder this season, where he has featured 24 times, helping PSV repeat as Eredivisie champions.
He was named to the American 60-man preliminary roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, not Mexico’s, but failed to crack Mauricio Pochettino’s final roster for the summer tournament.
Leaving PSV, he says goodbye to the American trio of Malik Tillman, Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi, but won’t be the only USMNT hopeful with Chivas, where he joins 21-year-old Cade Cowell, formerly of the San Jose Earthquakes.
Chivas missed the Liga MX Clausura playoffs with an 11th place finish, but will participate in the slimmed-down edition of the 2025 Leagues Cup, pitting select Liga MX and MLS teams against each other in July.