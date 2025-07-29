Young USMNT Striker Impresses in Preseason Debut at New Club With Pochettino in Attendance
Mauricio Pochettino’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are well underway as the U.S. men’s national team head coach scouts in preseason.
The Argentine, along with other members of the USMNT coaching staff, were in attendance over the weekend for a Southampton vs. Espanyol preseason tie in which Damion Downs made his debut for the Saints. Coincidentally enough, the match was between two clubs Pochettino used to manage back in the day. He also was a prominent figure in his playing days at the latter.
Stealing headlines for USMNT fans was Damion Downs.
Downs moved from 1. FC Köln to EFL Championship side Southampton this summer signing a four-year deal with the Saints. The 21-year-old was born in Germany but held dual citizenship in the U.S. given his father is American and his mother German. Downs previously represented Germany at the U-20 level, but he made his USMNT senior debut this past summer in the Concacaf Gold Cup after receiving his first call-up. He is now cap-tied to the country.
Downs scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout against Costa Rica in the Gold Cup quarterfinals. Pochettino’s appearance at the game adds further fuel to an ongoing debate around who should start at striker this summer, a position under heavy scrutiny by fans and pundits alike.
It didn’t take long for Downs to impress the Southampton fans in attendance, manager Will Still and his national team coach in his preseason debut. Watch the goal below.
The goal served as a consolation given Southampton lost on the day, but a positive start for Downs as USMNT strikers garner headlines in the EFL Championship. The second division in England features Josh Sargent at Norwich City, Haji Wright of Coventry City and Gold Cup teammate Patrick Agyemang who moved to Derby County this summer from Charlotte FC.
With Downs playing a role in the Gold Cup amid notable senior absences this summer and Pochettino’s appearance, perhaps the Southampton striker could force the head coach to include him in his 2026 plans if he kicks on this season.