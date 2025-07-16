USMNT Striker Seals Record-Breaking Transfer, Timothy Weah Next to Move
Derby County have confirmed the acquisition of U.S. men’s national team striker Patrick Agyemang from Charlotte FC in a deal which was also warmly welcomed by the MLS club.
Agyemang was drafted by Charlotte in 2022 and managed to amass 22 goals in 72 appearances over the past two-and-a-half years. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 campaign and had found the net six times this season before joining up with the USMNT for this summer’s Gold Cup.
In a squad robbed of several star names, Agyemang was an ever-present, scoring twice as Mauricio Pochettino’s side made it to the final. Derby’s interest had existed before the tournament and has now been belatedly finalized with a transfer which could rise to £7.3 million ($9.8 million).
Manager Dean Smith did his best to rebuff the rumors, insisting earlier this month that the talk of a transfer “has been pushed more by his representative than the actual player”. Yet, Charlotte’s general manager Zoran Krneta struck a positive tone when the move was announced.
“To get a deal done it needs to be in the best interest of the club first and foremost, but also of the player and in this case, it achieves both,” he told Charlotte’s website. “He becomes the first player in our club’s history to come through our player pathway and be sold in a multi-million-dollar transfer.
“Patrick is a top professional and has earned this opportunity through his hard work and dedication on the training pitch since coming to Charlotte FC. Everyone at the club wishes him the best of luck at Derby County, with the United States Men’s National Team as they build to the World Cup, and throughout the rest of his career.”
Agyemang isn’t the only USMNT forward on the move this summer. Timothy Weah has been repeatedly linked with a move away. After talk of an approach from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, Fabrizio Romano reports that French giants Olympique Marseille are in “advanced talks” with Juventus regarding a loan deal which could become permanent next summer.
This continues the pattern of U.S. attackers on the move this summer. Malik Tillman became Bayer Leverkusen’s most expensive arrival earlier this month and there has even been talk of Christian Pulisic moving on from AC Milan. The churn is likely driven by a final push for a spot in Pochettino’s starting XI at next summer’s home World Cup.