USMNT vs. Australia—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Momentum is slowly starting to build for Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT, and they’re back in action on Tuesday night against an in-form Australia team.
These two sides have only ever met three times, and this encounter will be their first matchup since the United States won a friendly 3–1 ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Both teams are building towards next summer’s tournament in North America, with the USMNT showing signs of life under Pochettino after an inauspicious start. After beating Japan 2–0 to conclude the September break, the U.S. were more than good value for their 1–1 draw against a strong Ecuador side on Friday. Folarin Balogun canceled out Enner Valencia’s first-half opener.
Another tough test awaits in Colorado, with Tony Popović’s Socceroos unbeaten in their previous 11 games. Their 1–0 victory over Canada last time out was their seventh in succession, with Popović’s side riding their luck in Montreal but proving efficient with the few attacking moments they produced.
Can they secure another notable scalp in 2025?
What Time Does USMNT vs. Australia Kick-Off?
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Stadium: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-Off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Australia Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- USMNT: 1 win
- Australia: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: USMNT 3–1 Australia (June 5, 2010) - International Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
Australia
USMNT 1–1 Ecuador - 10/10/25
Canada 0–1 Australia - 10/10/25
USMNT 2–0 Japan - 9/9/25
New Zealand 1–3 Australia - 9/9/25
USMNT 0–2 South Korea - 9/6/25
Australia 1–0 New Zealand - 9/5/25
USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25
Saudi Arabia 1–3 Australia - 6/10/25
USMNT 2–1 Guatemala - 7/2/25
Australia 1–0 Japan - 6/5/25
How to Watch USMNT vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
fuboTV, Peacock, Watch TNT, Amazon Prime Video, MaxTNT, truTV
Spanish
Telemundo, Universo
USMNT Team News
Pochettino has had success with a back three in recent breaks, and the USMNT boss will likely stick with the system that facilitated the impressive performance against Ecuador.
However, he’ll have to find a way of including his star man in the setup, with Christian Pulisic only appearing off the bench in Texas. One of Serie A’s standout performers this season, Pulisic could start in an inside left position, joining Balogun and Timothy Weah in Poch’s front three.
There are doubts over Antonee Robinson’s status for Tuesday’s game, given that he was absent from the matchday squad on Friday through injury. Max Arfsten is likely to continue at left wingback as a result.
Matt Freese has seemingly usurped the experienced Matt Turner as the USMNT’s No. 1, and the New York City FC goalkeeper should retain his place between the posts.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Australia
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Australia (3-4-3): Freese; Richards, Carter-Vickers, Ream; Freeman, Tillman, McKennie, Arfsten; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.
Australia Team News
Popović can seemingly do no wrong, and his latest bold selection call, dropping captain Mat Ryan for Paul Izzo, paid off against Canada. Izzo made eight saves in Australia’s 1–0 triumph and may well retain his place in goal for the visitors.
The aforementioned Ryan is perhaps the most recognisable name in the Socceroos squad, but look out for 19-year-old Nestory Irankunda, who was the match-winner last time out. There are high hopes down under for the teenage winger, who plays for Watford in the EFL Championship.
There aren’t believed to be any fresh injury concerns from the Canada win, so Popović could name an unchanged XI here.
Australia Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
Australia Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (5-4-1): Izzo; Italiano, Circati, Degenek, Burgess, Rowles; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Balard, Irankunda; Toure.
USMNT vs. Australia Score Prediction
Australia smashed and grabbed their way to victory against Canada last time out, with Popović overseeing an impressive turnaround in the Socceroos’ fortunes since he was appointed manager.
They’ve proven that they can win by various means, but we’ll likely see them deploy a similar set-up from the Canada win here.
The USMNT were able to match Ecuador physically and eventually dominate proceedings in Texas, with their two most recent performances undoubtedly encouraging. However, a defeat here will feel like a notable setback with the start of the World Cup just a handful of games away.
The visitors may make this a gritty and attritional match-up that will test the hosts’ mettle, but perhaps Pulisic’s spark will get them over the line.
Score Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Australia