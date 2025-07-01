USMNT vs. Guatemala: Gold Cup Semifinal Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Concacaf Gold cup is nearing conclusion as the U.S. men's national team takes on Guatemala in the semifinals.
Both teams had a different journey to this point. The USMNT avoided heartbreak by eliminating Costa Rica in a penalty shootout. Guatemala, on the other hand, pulled off the upset of the tournament bouncing Canada via the same means. These two sides face off now with the winner advancing to face the winner of Mexico vs. Honduras.
Fans hope of a Mexico vs. USMNT final, but nothing is simple in an international tournament.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of USMNT vs. Guatemala in the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Guatemala Kick-Off?
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Stadium: Energizer Park
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Guatemala Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- USMNT: 4 wins
- Guatemala: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Last matchup: USMNT 4–0 Guatemala—Mar. 29, 2016 (World Cup Qualifying)
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
Guatemala
USMNT 2–2 Costa Rica - 6/29/2025
Canada 1–1 Guatemala - 6/29/2025
USMNT 2–1 Haiti - 6/22/2025
Guadeloupe 2–3 Guatemala - 6/24/2025
Saudi Arabia 0–1 USMNT - 6/19/2025
Guatemala 0–1 Panama - 6/20/2025
USMNT 5–0 Trinidad and Tobago - 6/15/2025
Jamaica 0–1 Guatemala - 6/16/2025
USMNT 0–4 Switzerland - 6/10/2025
Jamaica 3–0 Guatemala - 6/10/2025
How to Watch USMNT vs. Guatemala in USA on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
Fox, Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX, Sling TV
Spanish
TUDN, UniMas
USMNT Team News
Pochettino's biggest call of the summer has paid dividends after Matt Freese came up massive in the penalty shootout.
Eyes are on Malik Tillman to see how he recovers after a physical game against Costa Rica. The creative midfielder has been arguably the USMNT's best player this summer. He's pivotal to how Pochettino wants to play with the emphasis on the No. 10 role.
The defense should remain unchanged, but keep eyes on the striker. Patrick Agyemang, while frustrating defense at times with his physicality, has left something to be desired in the box at times. Brian White was a late substitute for the shootout and could get a start up top. If White starts and performs, he could be the go-to option for a final pending advancement.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Guatemala
USMNT predicted lineup vs. Guatemala (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Berhalter, Adams; McGlynn, Tillman, Luna; White.
Guatemala Team News
Guatemala are looking to continue their Cinderella run after eliminating Canada. Luis Fernando Tena should deploy his 4-3-3 formation once again. Rubio Rubin was the hero of the second half equalizing against 10-men Canada.
He could stick with a similar lineup to the one that pulled off the upset.
Guatemala Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
Guatemala Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (4-3-3): Navarro; Morales, Samayoa, Pinto, Herrera; Munoz, Rosales, Robles; Santis, Rubin, Escobar
USMNT vs. Guatemala Score Prediction
After a nervy quarterfinals, Pochettino will want his men to show more resilience in defense. On the other side, Guatemala look to topple another tournament favorites. It'll be a physical affair no doubt, but the USMNT should come in motivated and focused.
Malik Tillman continues his strong summer while Brian White adds another creating some more controversy in the striker department. USMNT advance to the final.
Score Prediction: USMNT 2–0 Guatemala