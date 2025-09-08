SI

USMNT vs. Japan: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The USMNT look to avoid a fourth straight loss in international friendly action.

Max Mallow

The USMNT takes on Japan at Lower.com Field to close out the September window.
The USMNT takes on Japan at Lower.com Field to close out the September window. / Visionhaus/Getty Images, ANP via Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team hosts Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio to close out the September international break.

A loss to South Korea spoiled the start of the break as LAFC superstar Son Heung-min had two goal contributions in the first half to seal the tie. Questionable lineup decisions as well has fans questioning whether or not coach Mauricio Pochettino knows his best XI with the World Cup drawing closer and closer.

For Japan, the Samurai Blue played to a goalless draw against Mexico last time out. Japan got the better of the USMNT the last time these two countries faced off back in 2022. Even though this is just an international friendly, the Stars and Stripes will be eager to put on a show to salvage morale as players return to their clubs after the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s match. 

What Time Does USMNT vs. Japan Kick-Off?

  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
  • Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

USMNT vs. Japan Complete Head-to-Head Record

  • USMNT wins: 1
  • Japan wins: 2
  • Draws: 0
  • Last Meeting: Japan 2–0 USA—International Friendly (Sept. 23, 2022)

Current Form (All Competitions)

USMNT

Japan

USMNT 0–2 South Korea - 9/6/25

Mexico 0–0 Japan - 9/6/25

USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25

Japan 6–0 South Korea - 6/10/25

USMNT 2–1 Guatemala - 7/2/25

Australia 1–0 Japan - 6/5/25

USMNT 2–2 Costa Rica - 6/29/2025

Japan 0–0 Saudi Arabia - 3/25/25

USMNT 2–1 Haiti -6/22/2025

Japan 2–0 Bahrain - 3/20/25

How to Watch USMNT vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream

Language

Channel

English

TNT, HBO Max, Peacock

Spanish

Telemundo, Universo

USMNT Team News

USMNT
Christian Pulisic returns to the USMNT for the first time since the Concacaf Nations League finals in March. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pochettino likely names his best XI for the game of which he has most of the pieces available in camp sans players like Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson and Malik Tillman. The Argentine coach likely gives Diego Luna another run in the 10 hoping for an improved performance out of a fan-favorite. Christian Pulisic starts out wide, but two areas need to be addressed.

Chris Richards should come into the side in place of Tristan Blackmon and Folarin Balogun should lead the line instead of Josh Sargent.

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Japan

USMNT predicted lineup
How the USMNT could line up against Japan. / FotMob

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Japan (4-2-3-1): Freese; Dest, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Adams, De la Torre; Weah, Luna, Pulisic; Balogun

Japan Team News

Hajime Moriyasu’s side drew last time out against the Mexico national team. It wasn’t for a lack of opportunities either as Japan created a fair share of chances against El Tri. Though, the Samurai Blue were unable to find the back of the net.

Takefusa Kubo and Takumi Minamio should spearhead the attack with Ayase Ueda up top. Japan also have the likes of Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma to lean on out wide with Wataru Endō and Daichi Kamada forming a Premier League-centric partnership in midfield.

A name to watch for Japan is Ajax defender Ko Itakura after coming off early with a knock against Mexico. Don’t expect Moriyasu to change his lineup too much given the stars he has on offer.

Japan Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Japan Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (3-4-2-1): Suzuki; Seko, Watanabe, Itakura; Doan, Kamada, Endo, Mitoma; Kubo, Ueda, Minamino

USMNT vs. Japan Score Prediction

The USMNT simply put cannot lose this game, even with it being an international friendly. Wednesday, Sept. 10 marks the one-year anniversary of Mauricio Pochettino getting announced as Gregg Berhalter’s successor. With 10 wins and seven losses in all competitions for his first 17 games in charge, back-to-back friendly losses in September will sour the mood even further even though Pochettino believe they don’t have to start winning until the World Cup starts.

Yet, despite the need to win, Japan emerge victorious taking advantage of what on paper is an incomplete USMNT squad with less than a year to go until the big tournament on home soil.

Score Prediction: USMNT 1–2 Japan

