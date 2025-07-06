USMNT vs. Mexico: Gold Cup Final Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men's national team faces off against Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final on Sunday, July 6. The rivalry between the USMNT and El Tri will be reignited as both teams chase silverware this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino was under immense pressure after two friendly losses coming into the tournament. Since then, the USMNT have strung together five straight wins to get themselves into a final. Performances have featured moments of brilliance, but there's plenty to improve on. Given the amount of absences, young players had the opportunity this summer to impress the head coach and throw their hat into the ring for a 2026 World Cup spot. Players like Malik Tillman, Diego Luna and Matt Freese have done just that.
For El Tri, it's an opportunity for their second Gold Cup in a row and their second trophy in 2025. Javier Aguirre's side last won the Concacaf Nations League earlier this year marking the first time a team other than the USMNT won the trophy. El Tri has also shown sides of vulnerability, but anything goes in a cup final between two major rivals.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of USMNT vs. Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Mexico Kick-Off?
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Date: Sunday, July 6
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Mexico Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- USMNT: 3 wins
- Mexico: 1 win
- Draws: 2
Last matchup: Mexico 2–0 USMNT—Oct. 15, 2024 (International friendly)
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
Mexico
USMNT 2–1 Guatemala - 7/2/25
Mexico 1–0 Honduras - 7/2/25
USMNT 2–2 Costa Rica - 6/29/2025
Mexico 2–0 Saudi Arabia - 6/28/25
USMNT 2–1 Haiti - 6/22/2025
Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica - 6/22/25
Saudi Arabia 0–1 USMNT - 6/19/2025
Suriname 0–2 Mexico - 6/18/25
USMNT 5–0 Trinidad and Tobago - 6/15/2025
Mexico 3–2 Dominican Republic - 6/14/25
How to Watch USMNT vs. Mexico in USA on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
Fox, Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX, Sling TV
Spanish
TUDN, UniMas
USMNT Team News
Pochettino might have his new starting goalkeeper if Matt Freese caps off his tournament run with a strong performance against Mexico. The New York City FC keeper has been solid in place of Matt Turner who has struggled for consistent time at the club level.
Patrick Agyemang, while frustrating at times, continues to get starts and has the support of the coach given his physicality up top. As far as the striker debate goes, it's a big opportunity for Agyemang.
The defense should remain unchanged, but all eyes will be on Tyler Adams given his veteran role within this camp. The Bournemouth midfielder could lead the USMNT to another Gold Cup triumph. He'll be tasked with controlling the game on both sides of the ball in midfield.
Diego Luna and Malik Tillman should be the first two names on the team sheet given their performances all tournament long.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
USMNT predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; De la Torre, Adams; McGlynn, Tillman, Luna; Agyemang.
Mexico Team News
After starting both Santiago Gimenez and Raul Jimenez together on the road to Concacaf Nations League glory, Javier Aguirre has opted for a 4-3-3 recently in the Gold Cup. As such, Jimenez likely continues to lead the line and will be the biggest threat to the USMNT. Jimenez's goal on Wednesday was his 41st for El Tri.
Erik Lira could come back into the side after coming off the bench in the dying minutes against Honduras as well.
Luis Angel Malagon continues to start between the posts as well looking for his fourth clean sheet of the tournament.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (4-3-3): Malagon; Chavez, Vasquez, Montes, Araujo; Ruiz, Alvarez, Mora; Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado
USMNT vs. Mexico Score Prediction
Mexico demoralized a Pochettino team that featured European-based stars in his second game in charge. This time around, it's on the fringe players looking to make names for themselves with some veteran leadership sprinkled in. The last Gold Cup final these two teams met was back in 2021 with Miles Robinson providing the winner in extra time.
Both sides haven't looked the most convincing at times throughout this tournament, but all bets are off when these two rivals meet. The USMNT get a big win in a tightly-contested match, potentially in extra time, capping off a major summer period for Pochettino.
Score Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Mexico